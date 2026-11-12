DNA Confirms British Columbia Grizzly Bear Attack Victims

Forensic DNA evidence confirms a female grizzly bear and her cubs killed a Canadian mother and daughter near Bella Coola. Authorities culled the bears to ensure public safety following the rare predatory attack.

Forensic DNA testing has definitively identified the animals responsible for the fatal attack on two British Columbia residents. The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service announced on Tuesday that a female grizzly bear and her three cubs killed Jenny Balcarras, 48, and her daughter, Selah Reed, 20. This conclusion ends a complex investigation into the deaths that occurred near Bella Coola.

Forensic Evidence Identifies Attackers

Investigators linked the four bears to the deaths through conclusive DNA findings. The service stated that the deadly encounter likely involved predatory behavior, a classification they described as rare. Authorities decided to kill all four bears to protect public safety after reviewing the evidence. Inspector Jeff Tyre noted that while the cause of the initial conflict was unknown, the outcome was clear.

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Victims Found After Missing Person Report

Jenny Balcarras was reported missing by her family after she failed to make a routine night call with her sister on Saturday, October 31. She had been hiking in the Snooka West Trail area. Her remains were discovered on November 2, roughly 490 feet apart from her daughter. Selah Reed was found the following day in a bear cache, a site where bears store food.

Community Safety Measures and Curfews

The Nuxalk Nation, based in Bella Coola, has issued an 8pm curfew for residents. This recommendation follows memories of a separate grizzly attack last November that injured 11 school staff and students. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have deployed officers to escort students from buses and conduct night patrols. Residents are also advised to remove fruit from trees and keep dogs indoors or leashed.

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Funeral Plans and Community Mourning

Funeral arrangements for Balcarras and Reed are scheduled for Thursday afternoon. A GoFundMe campaign organized by Mary Melissa Smith has raised approximately $81,200 CAD toward a $90,000 CAD goal. The funds will cover funeral costs for Balcarras, who is survived by three adult children and a grandchild. Reed is remembered as having her whole life ahead of her.

Investigation Scope and Public Risk

More than one dozen conservation officers worked in difficult terrain to manage the risk to the public and themselves. The DNA analysis confirmed the bears were not involved in the separate incident involving approximately 20 students and teachers last November. Officers emphasized that while such fatal predatory attacks are rare, risks can be reduced by traveling in groups and leashing pets.