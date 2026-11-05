DNA Evidence Links Afghan Men to Train Assault

Inner London Crown Court hears forensic analysis shows DNA from Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat on victim's clothes during alleged sexual assault.

Inner London Crown Court has been informed that DNA found on the clothing of a 14-year-old autistic girl matches two Afghan migrants accused of sexually assaulting her aboard a train. The forensic evidence links Baryalai Rahimi and Mirebadurahman Sadat to the victim, who was targeted on a London-bound service following her departure from a rural Kent station on February 5.

Court Hears Forensic DNA Evidence

Forensic expert Kassandra Harris testified that the genetic material recovered from the teenager's garments likely belonged to the two defendants. Rahimi, aged 25 and residing in Southall, west London, and Sadat, aged 29 from Cricklewood, north-west London, are facing a combined total of 20 charges, including multiple counts of sexual activity with a child. The prosecution alleges that Rahimi raped the girl three times in the train toilets, while Sadat assaulted her twice during the journey.

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Defense Challenges Scientific Certainty

Sebastian Cox, counsel for Rahimi, questioned the reliability of the DNA findings by highlighting the possibility of secondary transfer. He asked Ms. Harris if cells shed from the body could remain on surfaces and if a few skin cells were sufficient for a positive match. The expert confirmed that penetrative sex might not always yield detectable male DNA because female DNA can overwhelm the sample, rendering the results inconclusive regarding the specific act.

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Expert Qualifications Under Scrutiny

Ravindra Chandrapala, defending Sadat, challenged Ms. Harris's professional standing by asking about her published scientific papers and books. She stated she had not published papers or contributed to books but held appropriate qualifications accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service. Despite the defense's attempts to minimize the impact, Ms. Harris maintained that her findings support the presence of Sadat's DNA on the victim's clothing, though she could not definitively prove the assault occurred solely based on genetic markers.

Defendants Deny All Allegations

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to all charges. Rahimi claims the interactions were consensual and instigated by the girl, who he stated appeared to be 17 or 18 years old and disclosed her age. Sadat cited memory issues but firmly denied committing the accused offenses. The trial is expected to last three weeks as jurors weigh the forensic evidence against the testimonies provided by the defense and prosecution.