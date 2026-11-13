DNA Test Reveals Woman's Father Is FBI Fugitive William Bradford Bishop

Kathy Gillcrist discovers via 23andMe that her biological father is William Bradford Bishop, an FBI most wanted fugitive linked to 1976 family murders in Maryland.

Kathy Gillcrist, a woman from North Carolina, has uncovered a harrowing family secret after a DNA test revealed her biological father is William Bradford Bishop, a fugitive currently on the FBI's most wanted list. Gillcrist made the shocking discovery through a 23andMe kit, which indicated her father was responsible for the murders of his wife, mother, and three sons in 1976. She had been adopted in the 1950s and remained unaware of her lineage until taking the genetic test, which yielded results after approximately six weeks.

DNA Results Connect To 1976 Murders

The genetic testing process began with Gillcrist selecting the option indicating she was adopted, as she sought to learn more about her biological family origins. Her results identified a cousin who immediately reached out, and this relative, who works as a genealogist, assisted in tracing their shared ancestry. This collaboration led Gillcrist to identify William Bradford Bishop as her biological father. She expressed initial disbelief and shock upon realizing her parentage, noting that she had jokingly hoped for a famous connection rather than a connection to a wanted murderer.

Also read Leeds Bradford Airport Report Faces Criticism Over Economic Claims

Bishop Sought For Family Executions

William Bradford Bishop is wanted for the horrific killings of his family in Bethesda, Maryland, where he allegedly bludgeoned his wife, mother, and three sons to death. Following the murders, Bishop reportedly drove the bodies to North Carolina, where they were burned before he abandoned his car and disappeared into the wild. The severity of the crimes led the FBI to place Bishop on their most wanted list in 2014. He would be 90 years old today if he were still alive, yet the case remains open and unsolved after more than 50 years.

Gillcrist Compiles Case Documents

Upon learning the identity of her father, Gillcrist began gathering journal entries, newspaper clippings, notes, and wanted posters related to the Bishop case. She recalled being a college freshman in Boston during the 1976 incident, which occurred near Washington DC. Her curiosity drove her to compile these materials into a book titled It's In My Genes, which was published during the pandemic. The publication helped her articulate the permanence of genetic truth, warning others that scientific information cannot be undone once discovered.

Advertisement

FBI Collaboration And Global Tips

The viral nature of Gillcrist's story following the release of her book led to a unique partnership with law enforcement. She became close with the FBI, resulting in a steady flow of tips from individuals across the globe who are eager to assist in locating the fugitive. Despite numerous sightings reported over the decades, particularly in Europe, no confirmed photos or verifiable leads have emerged in recent years. Gillcrist confirms that authorities have never located Bishop and that the official case status remains closed due to the passage of time rather than a resolution.

Future Questions For The Fugitive

Gillcrist stated she would have significant questions for William Bradford Bishop if he were ever found alive. She is curious to know whether he was aware of his daughter's existence and how that knowledge might have influenced his life. She also wonders about his motivations for the violent acts and what he thinks about the information now circulating about him. Gillcrist admits she does not believe he would even have an answer to such probing inquiries, leaving the mystery of his final whereabouts and state of mind entirely unresolved.