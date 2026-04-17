Doctor Foster Returns: Suranne Jones Films Final Series with New Addition Rosalie Craig

Filming is underway for the third and final season of the BBC drama Doctor Foster, with lead Suranne Jones pictured alongside new cast member Rosalie Craig. The upcoming series will see the return of Gemma Foster as she approaches her second wedding, with the storyline expected to address lingering questions from previous seasons, particularly concerning her son Tom.

Filming has commenced for the highly anticipated third and final season of the acclaimed BBC One drama Doctor Foster , with lead actress Suranne Jones , 47, pictured shooting scenes alongside new cast member Rosalie Craig , 45. The images, captured on Thursday, suggest the duo were engaged in filming sequences related to Gemma Foster's upcoming second wedding, potentially depicting events before or after the ceremony.

Jones, who portrays the titular character, was seen in a sophisticated navy satin dress, while Craig sported a vibrant green frock. Fans can expect to return to Gemma Foster's world next year, as the new episodes are slated for release in 2025. The storyline is expected to delve into Gemma's life as she navigates her impending nuptials, picking up at a crucial juncture shortly before the ceremony. Exact plot details for this concluding installment are being kept under tight wraps by the production team, adding to the suspense. However, it has been confirmed that several familiar faces will be reprising their roles. Bertie Carvel, who plays Gemma's ex-husband Simon, and Tom Taylor, who portrays their son Tom Foster, are both set to return. The second series of Doctor Foster concluded on a dramatic note, with Tom, then a teenager, running away from home following the immense emotional toll of his parents' acrimonious split and custody battle. Viewers are eagerly anticipating answers regarding Tom's whereabouts and current life, as the now-adult Tom, played by Taylor, is confirmed to feature in this final chapter. The BBC officially announced the return of Doctor Foster for its third and final series in February of this year, signaling the end of an era for the gripping drama that first premiered in 2015. The series, acclaimed for its sharp writing and compelling performances, is the brainchild of writer and executive producer Mike Bartlett. Across its two previous seasons, a total of ten episodes have aired, captivating audiences with its exploration of relationships, betrayal, and emotional turmoil. Suranne Jones expressed her enthusiasm for reprising her iconic role, stating, 'When I got the call to ask if I wanted to return as Gemma Foster, I knew the time was right. We needed space from the first two series, and we needed Tom – Gemma and Simon’s runaway son – to return as an adult with questions. For me, this time around it’s about accountability and questioning – ‘can we ever truly sever ties with our past and the damage or traumas that haunt us, so we can fully move forward?’ Gemma and Simon have so much to unpick! It’s been an exciting time working with the brilliant Mike Bartlett again, and the team at Drama Republic, on the scripts and now I can’t wait to start filming.' Mike Bartlett echoed this sentiment, sharing his long-held desire to conclude Gemma's narrative arc: 'I've always hoped that we’d get to tell the final part of Gemma’s story – which is about a woman seeking justice in an unfair world. That feels as relevant now as when Gemma first found a blonde hair on the scarf. It’s been a joy to team up once again with the hugely talented Drama Republic, the now very grown-up and brilliant Tom Taylor, the inimitable Bertie Carvel and of course, the incomparable Suranne Jones, to tell the final chapter of this story and revisit Parminster – where it turns out there’s still secrets, betrayals, vengeance and perhaps one last dinner party…' Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, welcomed the show's return, commenting, 'It’s a privilege to welcome Doctor Foster back to the BBC after almost a decade away. The extent to which the first two series gripped the nation is a credit to Mike’s writing, the talented team at Drama Republic and our magnificent cast – and now we’re ready do it one more time in this epic final chapter. Bring it on!' The return of Doctor Foster promises a dramatic conclusion, exploring themes of unresolved trauma, the pursuit of justice, and the enduring complexities of familial relationships





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