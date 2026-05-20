A doctor, Dr Sermed Mezher, has issued a warning about rising rates of bowel cancer among younger people who are also experiencing symptoms of the disease, including unexplained weight loss, unexplained bloating, and changes on the toilet. He urged people to make an urgent appointment to see their doctor if they experience these symptoms.

A doctor has urged people to 'make an urgent appointment' if they experience three specific symptoms while using the toilet, following new research showing rates of a particular cancer are rising sharply amongst younger people.

The warning follows increasing rates of bowel cancer among young people, where symptoms include unexplained weight loss and unexplained bloating. Anyone who's eligible for bowel screening, do attend, as many people who get diagnosed with bowel cancer were eligible for screening and didn't, leading to a delay in diagnosis and treatment. A physician, Dr Sermed Mezher, highlighted the dangers of bowel cancer in a TikTok video, stating that colon and rectal cancers are not just diseases of older people.

If the trend continues, rectal cancer deaths will exceed the number of colon cancer deaths in people under the age of 50 by 2035. Symptoms of bowel cancer include changes on the toilet and unexplained weight loss and bloating. Dr Mezher urged people to get an urgent appointment to see their doctor if they experience these symptoms





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Bowel Cancer Unexplained Weight Loss Unexplained Bloating Changes On The Toilet Early Diagnosis NHS Cancer Screening Tiktok Dr Sermed Mezher

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