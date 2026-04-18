Doctor Warns Against Phone Use on Toilet: Haemorrhoids and Bacteria Risks Highlighted

A gastroenterologist urges individuals to cease using their smartphones on the toilet, citing increased risks of haemorrhoids and bacterial contamination due to prolonged sitting and pressure on the rectal area. The habit, prevalent among many, can lead to serious health complications if not addressed.

A Harvard-trained gastroenterologist is issuing a strong caution against the increasingly common practice of using smartphones on the toilet, warning of significant health risks associated with prolonged sitting and scrolling. Doctor Saurabh Sethi highlighted in a social media video that this habit can lead to several uncomfortable and potentially serious medical conditions. The pervasive nature of smartphones means they are often taken everywhere, including the bathroom.

A YouGov survey indicated that a considerable portion of the British population, 57 percent, frequently engage with their phones while seated on the toilet. While seemingly innocuous, this activity can exert harmful effects on the body. Doctor Sethi explained that extended periods spent on the toilet due to phone usage can cause increased strain and pressure on the rectum and anus. This prolonged pressure is a primary factor in the development of haemorrhoids, anal fissures, and even rectal prolapse. He emphasized that the act of simply sitting for too long on the toilet, regardless of what one is doing, contributes to these issues. Beyond the mechanical strain, Doctor Sethi also raised concerns about hygiene. He pointed out that smartphones can be a significant breeding ground for bacteria, with some studies suggesting they are dirtier than public toilet seats. He advises people to avoid using their phones on the toilet altogether. However, if avoidance is not possible, he strongly recommends using disinfectant wipes to clean the phone afterward. The Mayo Clinic corroborates these concerns, identifying prolonged sitting on the toilet as a common contributor to haemorrhoids. The clinic explains that the veins in the anal region can stretch under pressure, leading to bulging or swelling. This increased pressure in the lower rectum, especially when exacerbated by extended toilet sessions, is a direct cause of haemorrhoid development. Other contributing factors to haemorrhoids, as listed by the Mayo Clinic, include chronic constipation or diarrhoea, a low-fibre diet, obesity, pregnancy, and straining during bowel movements. Symptoms of haemorrhoids can vary depending on their location, but commonly include itching or pain in the anal region, a lump near the anus, and bleeding during bowel movements. The Mayo Clinic advises seeking medical attention if bleeding occurs during bowel movements or if haemorrhoids do not improve with a week of home care. They also stress the importance of not assuming that rectal bleeding is solely due to haemorrhoids, as it can be an indicator of more serious conditions such as colorectal or anal cancer, especially if accompanied by changes in bowel habits or stool characteristics. In cases of heavy rectal bleeding, lightheadedness, dizziness, or faintness, emergency medical care should be sought immediately





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Haemorrhoids Gastroenterologist Phone Use Toilet Habits Bacterial Contamination

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