Doctor Who actor John Leeson dies aged 83 after summer of illness

John Leeson, the actor who voiced robot dog K9 in Doctor Who, has died aged 83 after a summer of illness. His family confirmed he passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon.

John Leeson, the actor best known for voicing the robot dog K9 in Doctor Who, has died aged 83 after a summer of illness. His son, film editor Guy Ducker, announced the death on Facebook, saying it occurred at 3.03pm on Sunday afternoon.

The end was peaceful. Leeson was born John Ducker and became a fixture of British science fiction history when he first lent his voice to K9 in the 1977 Doctor Who serial The Invisible Enemy. Despite being a small metal dog with a distinctly limited range of facial expressions, K9 became one of the show's most beloved companions. Much of that was due to Leeson's wonderfully deadpan delivery.

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Leeson Voiced Iconic Robot Companion K9

His unmistakable line Affirmative, Master became a catchphrase for generations of viewers. The character's dry wit and unwavering loyalty made him an unlikely fan favourite. Leeson voiced K9 across multiple series including the modern revival, and he reprised the role in spin-offs such as The Sarah Jane Adventures and numerous audio dramas. David Tennant, who played the Doctor, said he was saddened by the news.

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He said John gave the Doctor's loyal robot dog something no special effect could supply, a personality that generations would love. Tennant added that the unmistakable voice could make K9 sound clever, wonderfully particular and quietly heroic sometimes within a single Affirmative. Tennant also noted that for fans of his Doctor, Leeson's return in School Reunion holds a special place. Alongside Elisabeth Sladen's Sarah Jane Smith, K9 brought a piece of Doctor Who's past into its present.

He welcomed a whole new generation into an already much-loved friendship. Former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies led the tributes, calling Leeson a true gent and a fine, fine actor. On Instagram, he wrote: John Leeson (1943-2026) The voice of K9. When we brought K9 back in 2006, there was no question that we'd ask John to provide the voice.

Russell T Davies Pays Tribute to Actor

It was impossible to imagine anyone else. Davies reflected on the character, writing: What a character: a posh dog, uppity, haughty, wry, but somehow innocent too, and so funny. Maximum defence mode. God he was good.

He added that Leeson's performance was pitched perfectly so that kids could impersonate him, calling it a hell of a piece of acting. In a statement, Guy Ducker concluded the announcement with a quote from Shakespeare's Hamlet: Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. The family confirmed the end was peaceful after a summer of illness. While K9 undoubtedly became his defining role, Leeson's career extended far beyond the Tardis.

His television credits included Dad's Army, Sorry! , Crown Court, The Bill, Vanity Fair, Doctors and Blake's 7. Younger viewers may also remember him as the original performer behind Bungle the Bear in Rainbow. Leeson's death was announced on Sunday afternoon, and tributes have poured in from across the Doctor Who community.

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Career Extended Beyond Doctor Who Roles

David Tennant said his thoughts were with Leeson's family, friends, fans and everyone who loved him. Russell T Davies called him a fine actor and a true gent. Leeson was born in 1943 and died in 2026. He is survived by his son Guy Ducker and other family members.

The family asked for privacy as they mourn. The actor's legacy includes voicing K9 from the first adventures with Tom Baker's Doctor to The Sarah Jane Adventures and beyond. John made K9 a beloved fan favourite of the show. His voice brought personality to a robot dog, something no special effect could supply.

Doctor Who fans around the world are mourning the loss. Many took to social media to share their favourite K9 moments and quotes. The character remains one of the most iconic companions in the show's long history. A private funeral will be held for family and close friends.

Funeral Details Charitable Donations Family

Details have not been released. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to a charity of choice. Leeson's career spanned decades and included work in television, radio and audio dramas. He was known for his versatility and his ability to bring warmth to even the most mechanical of characters.

His portrayal of K9 will be remembered for generations. The news of his death was first shared by his son on Facebook. It was later confirmed by family representatives. The Doctor Who community has lost a beloved member, and his contribution to the show will never be forgotten.