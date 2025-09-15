Doctor Who Engaged In Sexual Activity In Operating Theatre While Patient Under Anaesthesia Avoids License Suspension

A doctor who had sexual contact with a nurse in an operating theater while a patient was under anesthesia will not have his medical license suspended. However, a medical tribunal will consider adding a warning to his registration.

A medical tribunal has ruled that the fitness to practice of Dr. Suhail Anjum, a doctor who had sexual contact with a nurse in an operating theater while a patient was under anesthesia, is not impaired. The tribunal, however, will reconvene on Tuesday to determine if a warning should be added to Dr. Anjum's registration. The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) found that Dr. Anjum's actions constituted serious misconduct.

However, the tribunal concluded that he is at a very low risk of repeating this behavior. Therefore, no immediate sanctions will be imposed on his medical license. The ruling emphasized that the public finding of serious misconduct was sufficient to maintain public confidence in the profession and uphold proper professional standards. The tribunal determined that Dr. Anjum's current fitness to practice was not impaired, considering his remediation efforts, demonstrated insight, and the negligible risk of repetition. The tribunal acknowledged that Dr. Anjum's inappropriate behavior fell far below the expected standards of his profession and would be considered deplorable by other medical practitioners. Dr. Anjum faced the misconduct hearing following an incident at Tameside Hospital. During the hearing, it was revealed that Dr. Anjum, along with a colleague, was witnessed in a compromising position in the operating theatre while a patient was under anesthesia. Another nurse had walked into the theatre and observed Dr. Anjum and Nurse C in a compromising situation. Dr. Anjum admitted to the allegations, which were subsequently proven by the tribunal. Dr. Anjum explained that the incident occurred during a difficult period in his life, when his youngest daughter was born prematurely. He described his actions as shameful and a one-time lapse in judgment. Despite the severity of the situation, Dr. Anjum expressed remorse for his actions and acknowledged that he let down his patient, colleagues, and himself





