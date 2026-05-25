Doctor Who's Planned Christmas Special in Jeopardy After BBC Struggles to Find New Time Lord

The sci-fi series has been paused for an extended break after ending its big budget partnership with Disney+ amid criticism about recent plots involving non-binary aliens, incels and even a pregnant male extra-terrestrial. According to reports, bosses have been working hard to find a new Doctor due to them being committed to the festive special.

Doctor Who 's planned Christmas special could reportedly be axed after BBC bosses struggle to find an actor to take on the once coveted role that is now considered a 'poisoned chalice'.

The sci-fi series has been paused for an extended break after ending its big budget partnership with Disney+ amid criticism about recent plots involving non-binary aliens, incels and even a pregnant male extra-terrestrial. According to reports, bosses have been working hard to find a new Doctor due to them being committed to the festive special.

Last year, exiting Ncuti Gatwa's Time Lord regenerated into Billie Piper's former companion Rose Tyler, but she is not believe to be taking on the role permanently. You can read the full story here. Now, a source has claimed: 'Despite reassurances that the show would be back on our screens with a new series, there's been no confirmation from execs about when that will be.

'The problem is that they have found it difficult to find anyone who'll take on the part of the 16th Time Lord, partly because it now feels like a role that comes with all the baggage of the most recent series. Daily Mail have contacted BBC for comment. Disney+'s investment in Doctor Who was colossal and the platform is reported to have spent an estimated £100 million on two seasons and specials.

Broadcast reported at the time the budget per episode could have increased from £1 to £3 million to as much as £10 million. Following his exit, Gatwa said in a statement: 'You know when you get cast, at some point you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it.

'This journey has been one that I will never forget, and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.

'The fans are truly the final character and beating heart of this show and I can't thank the Whoniverse, and the Whovians, enough for welcoming me in, and making this such a touching experience. Last year, exiting Ncuti Gatwa's Time Lord regenerated into Billie Piper's former companion Rose Tyler, but she is not believe to be taking on the role permanently.

'I've loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. 'I'll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor.

' Reacting to the news, Piper said: 'It's no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn't refuse. A small number of social media critics have pointed to the diversity of the cast, a drag queen villain, and introduction of transgender and non-binary characters.

However, both Gatwa and show-runner Russell T Davies have strongly dismissed this criticism as from a minority, with Davies telling BBC Radio 2: 'Someone always brings up matters of diversity.

'And there are online warriors accusing us of diversity and wokeness and involving messages and issues. 'And I have no time for this. I don't have a second to bear (it). Because what you might call diversity, I just call an open door.

' The actor told Attitude magazine in 2024 that the hateful comments the sci-fi show has received after casting a black man is 'fascinating, because there's so much energy they're putting into it ... I think they need to go find a hobby is one thing'.

During his time, he has had companions in the form of Andor actress Varada Sethu, and former Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson, who played Gatwa's companion Ruby Sunday since the 2023 Christmas episode The Church On Ruby Road. Highlights of his two series have included a Regency-themed episode that saw him have a burgeoning romance with the character Rogue, played by Mindhunter actor Jonathan Groff, the explosive Boom episode and the arrival of the classic Time Lord villain, the Rani





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Doctor Who Christmas Special BBC Disney+ Time Lord Ncuti Gatwa Billie Piper Rose Tyler BBC Radio 2 Russell T Davies Diversity Wokeness Online Warriors Hate Speech Casting A Black Man Regency-Themed Episode Jonathan Groff Boom Episode Classic Time Lord Villain Rani

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