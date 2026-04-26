Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T Davies Finds Love Again with Oliver Cole

Russell T Davies, the acclaimed creator of Doctor Who and It's a Sin, has gone public with his relationship with Oliver Cole, sharing romantic photos from a Venice getaway. This is Davies' first serious relationship since the passing of his husband, Andrew Smith.

Renowned television producer Russell T Davies , celebrated for his work on shows like Doctor Who and It's a Sin, has publicly embraced a new romantic relationship with Oliver Cole , a 27-year-old aspiring model and waiter.

The couple recently enjoyed a picturesque and exhilarating speedboat ride through the canals of Venice, sharing a series of affectionate snapshots on Davies' Instagram account. This marks Davies' first significant relationship since the heartbreaking loss of his husband, Andrew Smith, who passed away in 2018 after a courageous battle with a brain tumour. The images depict both men radiating happiness, their smiles reflecting the joy they find in each other's company as they navigated the Venetian waterways.

The blossoming romance initially hinted at in November when Cole playfully explored the iconic Doctor Who set, posting a video with a cryptic caption referencing the TARDIS. While sparking speculation among devoted fans about a potential casting as the next Time Lord, Cole quickly reassured them it was merely a playful gesture. Davies himself joined the birthday wishes in the comments, further solidifying the connection.

Friends close to the couple have expressed their delight, noting the genuine happiness and compatibility between Davies and Cole, despite the age difference. They believe this relationship has the potential for longevity, with both individuals bringing a sense of joy and fulfillment to each other's lives. Davies and Smith shared over two decades together, a partnership deeply cherished by the screenwriter.

Following Smith’s diagnosis with a brain tumour in 2011 while living in Los Angeles, Davies dedicated two and a half years to providing unwavering care, stepping away from his professional commitments to prioritize his husband’s well-being. Davies has openly reflected on the profound impact of Smith's illness and passing, describing the experience of caring for him as 'the greatest work I’ll ever do on this Earth.

' He acknowledged the difficulty of navigating grief, particularly the unexpected ache of missing the reciprocal love that defined their relationship. In a poignant interview, Davies confessed that the absence of being loved was a particularly painful aspect of his loss, a sentiment he hadn't anticipated. He often spoke of a desire to revisit the moment he first laid eyes on Smith, a chance encounter at a Manchester nightclub in 1998.

The couple’s journey through illness and loss underscores the enduring power of love and the resilience of the human spirit. Now, with Oliver Cole, Davies appears to be embracing a new chapter, filled with hope and happiness, as evidenced by their romantic getaway to Venice and the joyful images shared with the world.

The couple’s public display of affection signals a willingness to share their happiness and embark on a future together, building new memories while honoring the legacy of love that came before





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