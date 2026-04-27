Doctor Who Stars Debate Show's Evolution and Fan Reaction

Peter Capaldi criticizes the intensity of Doctor Who fandom, while Ncuti Gatwa addresses negative reactions to his casting and Peter Purves reflects on the show's past. Lost episodes from the 1960s are also rediscovered.

Former Doctor Who stars are sparking conversation about the show's evolution and its passionate fanbase. Peter Capaldi , who portrayed the Twelfth Doctor from 2013 to 2017, expressed his surprise at the intensity with which fans engage with the series, questioning why a show that began as a simple 'monster show' has become so significant.

He was responding to criticism leveled at the BBC for casting Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor and Ncuti Gatwa as the first Black Doctor, with some viewers labeling these choices as 'woke'. Capaldi believes the show should reflect the times, but feels it has grown too important, exceeding its original scope.

Ncuti Gatwa, who currently plays the Doctor, acknowledged the negative reactions to his casting, recognizing the existence of racism and homophobia within some segments of the sci-fi fandom. However, he emphasized the overwhelming warmth and support he has received from fans, describing the Doctor Who community as a welcoming 'nerd family'.

Gatwa chooses to focus on the positive experiences, like the dedicated fans who appear at filming locations regardless of the conditions, and doesn't want to invalidate the issues of prejudice but prefers to concentrate on the positive aspects of his role. He understands that his casting, like others before him, has attracted negativity, but finds strength in the broader acceptance and enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, Peter Purves, an original companion from the 1960s, offered a contrasting perspective, stating that the current Doctor Who 'isn't a patch on what it was' during its 'golden era'. This sentiment comes alongside the exciting rediscovery of two long-lost episodes from 1966, 'The Nightmare Begins' and 'Devil’s Planet', part of 'The Daleks’ Master Plan'.

These episodes, featuring William Hartnell as the First Doctor and Purves as his companion, were found in a private collection and have been restored by the BBC Archives. The recovery of these episodes provides a tangible link to the show's history, while the current cast and former stars continue to navigate the complexities of its present and future, all under the watchful eyes of a devoted, and sometimes critical, fanbase





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Doctor Who Peter Capaldi Ncuti Gatwa Jodie Whittaker BBC Sci-Fi Fans Lost Episodes Peter Purves Television

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