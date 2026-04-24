Doctor Who Warned of Nottingham Stabber Revises Claim, Says Warning Was to 'Shock'

A psychiatrist who previously predicted Valdo Calocane would kill someone has told an inquiry he only made the statement to try and shock the killer into changing his ways. The inquiry is investigating how Calocane was able to carry out the fatal stabbings in Nottingham in June 2023.

A psychiatrist who previously warned that Valdo Calocane , the individual responsible for the tragic deaths of three people in Nottingham, 'will end up killing someone' has now revised his earlier statement.

Dr. Faizal Seedat initially expressed serious concerns regarding Calocane's mental state and potential for violence in 2020, following an incident where Calocane's actions led a woman to suffer a broken back after jumping from a second-story window in an attempt to escape him. However, during ongoing inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the killings, Dr. Seedat asserted that his earlier warning was intended as a deliberate attempt to 'shock' Calocane into recognizing the severity of his behavior and its potential consequences.

He clarified that he did not genuinely believe Calocane would commit murder, but rather feared a repetition of his violent actions could result in even more severe harm to others. The devastating events of June 2023 saw Calocane fatally stab students Barney Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, along with school caretaker Ian Coates, during a horrific rampage in Nottingham.

Prior to this, Calocane had been subject to four separate periods of detention under the Mental Health Act and had a documented history of violent behavior, including an incident occurring just a month before the attacks. A public inquiry is currently underway to investigate the factors that allowed Calocane to remain free and ultimately commit these crimes.

Testimony revealed that Dr. Seedat’s initial warning in July 2020 – that Calocane 'will end up killing someone' – was followed by Calocane’s discharge from care just two weeks later, raising critical questions about risk assessment and patient management. Dr. Seedat now maintains that his statement was a therapeutic tactic, designed to impress upon Calocane the gravity of his situation.

He described a frank conversation where he outlined a worst-case scenario, reminding Calocane of the previous incident and the potential for far more serious consequences if his behavior continued unchecked. During his evidence to the inquiry, Dr. Seedat, who treated Calocane at Highbury Hospital in Nottinghamshire, explained his intention was to 'shock or highlight the importance of the implications of his behaviour, to help him start to develop some sort of understanding of the gravity of his situation'.

He emphasized that he did not anticipate Calocane would intentionally kill someone, but rather that a recurrence of his violent behavior could lead to accidental death, such as someone being seriously injured or killed during an escape attempt. The inquiry also heard details of disturbing text messages sent by Calocane in 2020 to his brother, referencing 'red rum' – a coded reference to 'murder' spelled backwards – and expressing a desire to inflict permanent harm on others.

Dr. Seedat admitted he did not initially understand the meaning of 'red rum', interpreting it as a religious reference based on the context of the conversation. Calocane was ultimately sentenced to a hospital order after pleading guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. The families of the victims have expressed profound anger and disappointment that prosecutors accepted these pleas to a lesser charge rather than pursuing a murder trial.

The inquiry is ongoing, seeking to establish a comprehensive understanding of the events leading up to the tragedy and to identify any systemic failures that may have contributed to it. The focus remains on preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future and ensuring the safety of the public





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Valdo Calocane Nottingham Stabbings Dr. Faizal Seedat Mental Health Act Inquiry Manslaughter Murder Diminished Responsibility

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