Doctors’ Union Chief Profiting from NHS Payroll Software Amid Strikes

The chairman of the British Medical Association’s resident doctors committee, Dr. Jack Fletcher, co-founded a company supplying payroll software to the NHS while leading strikes over pay, raising concerns about conflicts of interest and costing taxpayers billions.

The leader of the doctors’ union, Dr. Jack Fletcher, is facing scrutiny over a financial interest in a company that provides payroll software to the National Health Service ( NHS ).

This revelation comes as the union continues to lead strikes that have already cost taxpayers an estimated £3 billion. Dr. Fletcher co-founded PayPulse Ltd, a firm that charges the NHS £20,000 to manage doctors’ overtime claims and is actively seeking further contracts. This situation raises questions about potential conflicts of interest, particularly given the BMA’s stated opposition to outsourcing NHS contracts to the independent sector.

The 30-year-old medic, who chairs the BMA resident doctors committee, holds a 33% stake in PayPulse Ltd, established in September 2023. While the BMA doesn’t explicitly prohibit its officers from owning companies, it emphasizes transparency and conflict of interest management. Union rules highlight the ‘inherent risk’ that commercial interests reliant on NHS work could clash with official BMA policy.

The timing of this discovery is particularly sensitive, occurring amidst ongoing pay disputes with resident doctors who recently secured a 28.9% pay rise following previous strike action. Current negotiations broke down, with accusations that Dr. Fletcher reneged on a multi-year pay settlement. The union is now demanding a further 26% increase to restore pay to 2008 levels. The rejected offer included an above-inflation 4.9% increase for 2026-27 and 4,500 additional specialty training posts.

PayPulse markets its software as a platform developed in partnership with the NHS, streamlining work schedules and overtime reporting. Dr. Fletcher’s trust, South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, awarded PayPulse its first contract – worth £20,000 – without a competitive tender, utilizing a ‘single action waiver’ within its procurement processes. The trust maintains it followed all transparency protocols and has a register of interests.

Both the BMA and PayPulse state that Dr. Fletcher has ‘stepped back from his commercial role’ since becoming chairman of the resident doctors’ committee last September. However, the optics of a union leader profiting from a company contracted by the very organization his union is striking against are raising significant concerns and fueling criticism of a perceived hypocrisy. The situation underscores the complexities of navigating personal financial interests within the context of high-profile industrial action and public service





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