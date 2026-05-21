Documents Reveal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Appointment to UK Trade Envoy Role

The former Duke of York, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was appointed as the UK's special representative for international trade and investment in 2001 without any evidence of formal vetting or due diligence. The appointment was made despite the late Queen's 'very keen' desire to have him take on a 'prominent role in the promotion of national interests' and her push for him to be the successor to her cousin, the Duke of Kent, in the role.

Andrew 'preferred ballet to theatre' and demanded trips to ' sophisticated countries ,' documents reveal The former Duke of York faces accusations of sharing sensitive information with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein while acting as a special representative for trade and investment.

In a memo addressed to Robin Cook dated February 25 2000 then-chief executive of British Trade International Sir David Wright said Queen Elizabeth II s 'wish' had been for Andrew then the Duke of York to take on the job. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor demanded trips to 'sophisticated countries' and nights at the ballet according to newly released documents over his appointment in 2001.

The late Queen was 'very keen' to have him as a UK trade envoy and she pushed for her second son to take on a 'prominent role in the promotion of national interests' former chief executive of British Trade International Sir David Wright said. Andrew was appointed with no vetting as Queen Elizabeth II thought he would be a 'natural fit' to be successor to her cousin the Duke of Kent in the role.

Sir David suggested the role would include some regional trips and two or three overseas visits each year as well as a 'leading trade mission from time to time'. A letter contained in the documents states that Andrew 'tended to prefer sophisticated countries' and had a preference for 'ballet over theatre'.

The memo was released on Thursday as part of a trove of files related to Andrew s appointment to the post which gave him access to senior government and business contacts around the world. It shows that Andrew was handed a major UK trade role without any evidence of formal vetting or due diligence. The Government confirmed it is cooperating with police over a possible misconduct in public office investigation.

We have found no evidence that a formal due diligence or vetting process was undertaken. There is also no evidence that this was considered Chris Bryant a junior trade minister said in a written statement to parliament. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen being driven away from a police station following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

The former Duke of York faces accusations of sharing sensitive information with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein while acting as a special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011. Ministers agreed in February to publish documents related to his appointment to the post which gave him access to senior government and business contacts around the world.

The Liberal Democrats tabled a humble address in Parliament calling for the publication of papers on Andrew s role including any vetting and any correspondence from disgraced former ambassador to the US Lord Peter Mandelson. Andrew became the UK s special representative for international trade and investment in 2001 but stepped down 10 years later amid the furore over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

He received no salary for travelling around the world and at home promoting Britain s business interests but criticisms were made about the thousands of pounds spent each year on his expenses and travel costs. His decision to quit the role came in the same year he was pictured with his arm around his primary accuser Virginia Giuffre who said she was trafficked to the former duke at the home of convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ms Giuffre claimed she had sex with the former prince three times – at Maxwell s home in London at Epstein s New York townhouse and on the disgraced financier s Caribbean island Little St James. Andrew paid Ms Giuffre millions of pounds to settle a civil suit in the US in 2022 a woman he has claimed never to have met.

One of the documents shows that the late Queen was 'very keen' for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to take on a 'prominent role in the promotion of national interests'





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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor UK Trade Envoy Jeffrey Epstein Paedophile British Trade International Queen Elizabeth II Robin Cook Lord Peter Mandelson Ghislaine Maxwell Virginia Giuffre Civil Suit Misconduct In Public Office Investigation UK Trade Role Documents Appointment Vetting Due Diligence Prominent Role National Interests Sophisticated Countries Ballet Theatre Travel Costs Expenses UK Trade Contacts Foreign Visitors Leading Trade Mission Regional Trips Overseas Visits Board Membership Board Developments Issues Travel Promoting Britain's Business Interests UK Trade And Investment UK Trade Role UK Trade Envoy UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts UK Trade Role UK Trade Contacts

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