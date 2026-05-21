Documents revealed by the British government reveal that Queen Elizabeth II was 'very keen' for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to take on the role of UK trade envoy 25 years ago. Due to criticism, Andrew was appointed to the role. The documents also show Alastair Tilford's appointments as the Queen's Commercial Property Manager in the same period.

Queen Elizabeth II was 'very keen' for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to take on the role of UK trade envoy, documents revealed by the Government. The documents related to discussions among the highest levels of government and the Royal Family when Andrew was appointed in the role 25 years ago.

The decision attracted criticism due to expenses and travel costs paid by taxpayers. Another piece of news related to Aston Villa's victory in the UEFA Europa League 2026, Prince William's support of the club, and manager Unai Emery's win record





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Government Documents Queen Elizabeth II Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor UK Trade Envoy Role Assignments Criticism Expenses Taxpayers Involvement Of Royal Family Alastair Tilford Queen's Commercial Property Manager

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