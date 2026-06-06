Dodgers Pitcher Blake Treinen Appears to Protest Pride Night Celebrations

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen sparked controversy on Friday night when he entered a game against the Los Angeles Angels wearing a cap without the rainbow colors worn by his teammates to celebrate Pride Night. Fans speculated that Treinen, a devout Christian, was making a statement against the event's symbolism. Last year, another Dodgers pitcher, Clayton Kershaw, had inscribed a Bible verse on his Pride hat, suggesting that some players may have religious objections to the Pride symbolism. Despite Treinen's apparent protest, the Dodgers went on to win the game 1-0 against the Angels, with Freddie Freeman hitting a walkoff home run shortly after Treinen got the final out. The team currently leads the National League West with an 41-23 record and is favored to win the World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers ' Pride Night celebrations on Friday took an unexpected turn when pitcher Blake Treinen appeared to protest the event by not wearing the rainbow cap donned by his teammates.

Treinen, a devout Christian, entered the game against the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning, wearing a cap with the standard white 'LA' lettering instead of the rainbow colors sported by his teammates. Fans quickly noticed Treinen's cap and speculated that he was making a statement. Last year, another Dodgers pitcher, Clayton Kershaw, had inscribed a Bible verse on his Pride hat, suggesting that some players may have religious objections to the Pride symbolism.

While Treinen did not directly reference his religious beliefs, he has spoken extensively about his Christian faith in the past. In an interview with CBN Sports last year, he stated that his life goal is 'to make heaven crowded' and that he wants to 'honor' God with his gifts. Despite Treinen's apparent protest, the Dodgers went on to win the game 1-0 against the Angels, with Freddie Freeman hitting a walkoff home run shortly after Treinen got the final out.

The team currently leads the National League West with an 41-23 record and is favored to win the World Series. Treinen did not comment on his apparent gesture after the game





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Los Angeles Dodgers Blake Treinen Pride Night Protest Christian Clayton Kershaw World Series

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kathy Hilton Steps Down as Grand Marshal Icon Honoree for WeHo Pride Parade Amid BacklashKathy Hilton, a socialite and reality TV star, has withdrawn as the Grand Marshal Icon honoree for this Sunday's WeHo Pride Parade in Los Angeles. Her decision comes amid backlash over her perceived ties to President Donald Trump's MAGA movement and an incident in which she allegedly used a homophobic slur.

Read more »

Love Island and Saint Phnx stars to host Pride of Scotland Awards red carpetThe Daily Record Pride of Scotland Awards with P&O Cruises is the people's Oscars and takes place on Monday, June 8.

Read more »

Madonna Terrifies Fans With Risky Stage Stunt During Surprise Pride Concert in Times SquarePop icon Madonna left audiences breathless during a Grindr-hosted Pride event as she risked a dangerous fall from an elevated stage while previewing her upcoming album Confessions II.

Read more »

Bridgnorth Pride 2026 Faces Online Abuse but Wins Local SupportBridgnorth Pride, scheduled for 6 June 2026, has encountered targeted online harassment, including torn posters and hateful comments, yet organizers and town residents, including council member Huw Rees, praise strong community backing. The event aims to celebrate LGBTQ+ residents in a rural Shropshire town through a rainbow parade.

Read more »