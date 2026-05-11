Harry Kane signs new Bayern Munich contract as focus turns to Euro 2028 and 2030 World Cup

Harry Kane has signed a new Bayern Munich deal that expires before his 36th birthday, raising questions about his Premier League future while keeping Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup in his sights.

Harry Kane has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich, a deal that keeps the England captain and record goalscorer at the Allianz Arena for the final peak years of his career.

The announcement carries heavy significance for Bayern, who have been celebrating Kane as a Ballon d'Or winner after he was crowned the world's best player. Kane has written himself into Bayern legend since joining from Spurs for 86 million pounds in August 2023. He has scored 102 goals in 102 Bundesliga matches, won two league titles and claimed three successive Golden Boot awards.

Also read Harry Kane: England captain and 2026 Ballon d'Or winner signs new contract at Bayern Munich running until 2029

Harry Kane Contract Extends Until 36th Birthday

It is why Bayern could not contemplate his departure as other clubs eyed his next move, and why the news casts ripples far beyond Munich. The new contract expires shortly before Kane's 36th birthday. That raises the prospect that the player who left Spurs as their highest scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances may never grace the Premier League again. The notion of an emotional return to Spurs has often provided background noise, but now looks increasingly unlikely.

It surely means Alan Shearer will remain the Premier League's highest scorer, out of Kane's reach, though Erling Haaland's future is uncertain as Manchester City await punishment after being found guilty of breaching financial regulations they deny. Shearer scored 260 goals in 441 Premier League matches for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United. Kane scored 213 times in 320 league games for Spurs.

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With Kane still 47 short of Shearer's record, it would need a spectacular late-career flourish for him to eclipse that tally. He also holds the England record with 91 goals from a record-equalling 125 caps. Former England striker Chris Sutton told BBC Sport that Kane is more than capable of carrying on for a few years yet.

Chris Sutton Praises Harry Kane Longevity Potential

Sutton said: I certainly think, although you always have to factor fitness issues into all of this, that Harry is more than capable of carrying on for a few years yet, easily. People might say his game lacks a little bit of pace, but he is so strong in other areas. He is a world-class all-round player. His finishing is not going to be affected in any way by his age.

He can still link up play and his football brain is first class. Sutton added: I do not see his age being such a big deal. You think of pacy players over the years who rely on that part of the game then lose it as they get older. Harry is not one of those.

He seems fit and at the peak of his powers with Bayern and England. What will be of huge interest to Thomas Tuchel, the coach who took Kane to Bayern and now leads England, is that Kane has delivered a clear indication that Euro 2028, to be played in the UK and Ireland, is firmly in his sights.

When this new deal expires, Kane is also only a year away from the 2030 World Cup, to be played in Morocco, Portugal and Spain, with special centenary opening matches held in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. This is a stretch given the inevitable rigours of age, but few who know Kane, who have watched him move to a new level at Bayern, would ever say never to such a driven personality, hiding fierce mental strength and a competitive instinct behind his humble anti-superstar persona.

Sutton said: Euro 2028 certainly should not be a problem and who knows beyond that? If Harry has got players around him with pace and dynamism, as well as runners in and around him, then his football brain is not going to change and he can still play a huge part. He is such a sharp, quick thinker.

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He reads the game superbly, knows where his next pass is going and has shown an ability to drop deep and impact the game. Sutton added: Harry just seems to be getting better and more rounded with age. And as for age, just look at someone like Teddy Sheringham. He was playing and scoring goals for West Ham United in the Premier League in his 40s.

Cristiano Ronaldo just retired from international football with Portugal at 41, but he is a totally different player than Harry Kane. Harry is one who can drop a little bit deeper to use his incredible ability and range of passing. As well as that ability, it is about how Harry's football brain works as much as anything and that will not change with age.

No English Striker Matches Harry Kane Class

That argument is even more pertinent as England still do not possess any other striker or forward who could be considered anywhere near Kane's class or potency. Sutton said: When you talk about 2028 or 2030, who are the English strikers coming through to challenge him to take him out of the team? There is no-one in his class or effectiveness, or anywhere near it.

What also plays into the argument that Kane cannot be ruled out of such long-term involvement is the manner in which he responded so superbly to a disappointing Euro 2024, not only as England lost in the final to Spain but because he looked a jaded shadow of his old self. Kane looked so out of sorts there was a clamour for him to be replaced by Ollie Watkins, then at Aston Villa.

He was substituted in all of England's knockout matches, including after only 61 minutes of that final loss to Spain in Berlin. The notion of him being replaced with the stakes so high now is unthinkable, such is his peerless form and stature. While Bayern are convinced their new investment in Kane's brilliance will be rewarded with further honours, Tuchel will hope it is motivation and inspiration to finally end the country's long wait for international glory.

Kane won the Ballon d'Or after 73 goals in 65 games for Bayern Munich and England during the 2025-26 season. His new deal ensures he will spend the final peak years of a magnificent career at Allianz Arena, with Bayern celebrating his status as the world's best player.