Dog Dies After Adder Bite: Owner Issues Urgent Warning

A dog owner from Anglesey is warning others after her pet died from a bite by Britain's only venomous snake, an adder. The incident highlights the dangers adders pose to pets, even in unexpected locations.

A dog owner from Anglesey is issuing a stark warning to fellow pet lovers after her beloved Springer-Cocker spaniel, Baxter, tragically died following a bite from Britain’s only venomous snake , the adder.

Jo Bowen-Jones, a grandmother from Rhosneigr, recounts the harrowing experience that unfolded during a routine walk on common land near RAF Valley on March 31st. Baxter, a five-year-old rescue dog she adopted two years prior, was enjoying his usual exploration when he suddenly stopped, lifting his paw. Despite initially appearing stable with no visible swelling, Baxter quickly deteriorated, vomiting and struggling to walk. Jo rushed Baxter to Bodrwnsiwn Vets in Mona, arriving within 30 minutes of the bite.

While the veterinary team suspected an adder bite, they opted against administering anti-venom due to the risk of anaphylactic shock given Baxter’s labored breathing. He was treated with antihistamines, paracetamol, and a hydration drip. Sadly, despite their best efforts, Baxter’s condition worsened rapidly, and he passed away before Jo could transport him to Colwyn Bay for overnight care – a service unavailable on Anglesey since June 2024. The vets are 80% sure that the bite was the cause of death.

Jo has shared her story on Facebook, not to cause alarm, but to raise awareness about the presence of adders in grassland areas, particularly during their emergence from hibernation when they may be less alert. This incident has prompted Jo to seek another companion dog through Spaniel Aid, the rescue charity that originally helped her find Baxter.

She emphasizes the importance of vigilance, noting that adders can be found in various open habitats and may not always avoid encounters with pets. The veterinary practice has also received an anonymous letter questioning their lack of anti-venom, but clarified that the decision not to administer it was a clinical one based on Baxter’s condition. They are also working to reinstate overnight care facilities on Anglesey.

Jo, having previously experienced the loss of a dog to natural causes, is determined to fill the void left by Baxter and prevent similar tragedies from occurring to other beloved pets. She believes that Baxter’s death highlights the need for increased awareness and preparedness among dog owners in areas where adders are present





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Adder Snake Bite Dog Anglesey Pet Safety Venomous Snake Veterinary Care

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