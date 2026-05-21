Dog owner, Malik Zoubiri, banned from owning animals after abusing rottweiler

Zoubiri allegedly inflicted severe physical and mental harm on Dyson, the rottweiler, resulting in the dog's euthanasia. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of treating animals with respect and kindness.

A dog owner , Malik Zoubiri, 31, was handed a five-year ban from owning animals after being caught on camera punching and dragging his cowering rottweiler named Dyson.

The video showed Zoubiri repeatedly smacking Dyson on the back, dragging him by a chain lead, and submerging him in water. Dyson was put down after suffering from physical and mental harm, including being intentionally not fed or given water or bathroom opportunities for days. Zoubiri also threw 20kg weights at Dyson, repeatedly lifting him by the collar, and smashing his head on furniture





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