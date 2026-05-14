Dog-proof fence dispute escalates to High Court

A parish councillor and his partner are challenging a ruling at the High Court after their neighbour unilaterally decided to take down a 'dog-proof fence' around their £1.2million country home, leading to a four-year court fight.

A parish councillor is at the centre of a four-year court fight after his neighbour's workmen began tearing out a ' dog-proof fence ' around his £1.2million country home.

Dog lovers David Todd, 69, and partner Caroline Hodge, 65, bought their 'substantial' house Wyland Wood, set in 2.7 acres of East Sussex countryside, in 2018. They say they had been assured by estate agents that it was enclosed by a dog-proof fence to keep their two Labradors safe and secure.

But amid a row over where the boundary of their property lay, a legal battle erupted when new neighbour Richard Marsh 'unilaterally decided to take down' the fence, London's High Court heard. Mr Marsh is said to have replaced it with another in a different position, enclosing part of what Mr Todd and Ms Hodge say is their garden. Mr Marsh, 44, and his wife Rebecca, 40, bought a neighbouring parcel of ancient woodland and meadow in May 2021.

They say this included half an acre of land inside the fence which the neighbouring older couple claim is part of their garden. The neighbours went to court last year when Mr and Mrs Marsh won a ruling that the fence does not mark the true boundary and that the disputed half acre and a vital access strip belongs to them in accordance with the paper boundary on Land Registry records.

But Mr Todd, who sits on Salehurst and Robertsbridge Parish Council, and his partner are now challenging that ruling at the High Court





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Dog-Proof Fence Court Fight Boundary Dispute East Sussex Robertsbridge High Court Dog Lovers Labradors Estate Agents Dog-Proof Garden £1.2Million Ancient Woodland Medow Company Access Strip

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