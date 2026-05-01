Dog Restrictions Enforced on Lancashire and North West Beaches

Seasonal dog bans come into effect on numerous beaches across Lancashire and the North West from May 1st to September 30th, aiming to protect beachgoers and the local environment. Restrictions apply to popular destinations including Blackpool, Lytham St Annes, Morecambe, and Southport.

A significant number of beaches across Lancashire and the North West will be inaccessible to dogs starting today, May 1st, with restrictions lasting until September 30th.

This seasonal measure is designed to protect both beach visitors and the delicate coastal ecosystems. The ban encompasses popular stretches of coastline along the Fylde coast, including Blackpool, Lytham St Annes, Morecambe, Fleetwood, and Cleveleys, extending to nearby areas like Southport, Ainsdale, and Formby. As the weather improves and people seek the seaside, dog owners are reminded to check beach regulations before visiting. Designated areas will be strictly off-limits to dogs, and non-compliance could result in fines or other penalties.

Blackpool allows dogs on the promenade year-round, but they must be leashed between North and South Piers and in areas without barriers separating the promenade from roads or tram tracks. On the beach itself, dogs are prohibited between the North Pier and the Mirror Ball (opposite the Solaris centre) from May 1st to September 30th, with exceptions for guide dogs.

Wyre Council also implements a seasonal ban on its designated bathing beaches, emphasizing the need for clean and safe environments during peak season. Restricted areas in Wyre include Cleveleys Beach (from FBKafe to the Wyre/Blackpool boundary) and Marine Beach, Fleetwood (opposite the beach huts to Central car park). While dogs are permitted on the promenade in Wyre, they must be kept on a lead, and dog fouling carries a £100 fine.

Lytham St Annes Beach also enforces an annual ban from Good Friday to September 30th, a common practice at UK seaside resorts. Morecambe’s South and North beaches will also be dog-free between May 1st and September 30th, aligning with the Seaside Award standards for beach management and water quality.

Similarly, Ainsdale and Southport beaches will have exclusion zones – Southport beach from the Pier south towards Pleasureland (555m to the tide line), and Ainsdale beach 200m either side of the main entrance to the tide line. These areas fall within the Sefton coast’s Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), protecting unique wildlife and geological features. Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) are in effect year-round, with potential fines of up to £1000 for violations.

Additional regulations include a limit of six dogs per person and prohibitions in enclosed playgrounds, fenced sports facilities, and marked sports pitches during specific times. The councils involved are urging dog owners to cooperate and help maintain enjoyable beach experiences for everyone





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Dog Ban Beaches Lancashire North West Blackpool Lytham St Annes Morecambe Southport Fleetwood Cleveleys Ainsdale Formby Seasonal Restrictions Dog Control

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