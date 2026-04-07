Dog's Social Media Fame Funds Dream Wedding: Manchester Couple's Pup Earns Thousands

A couple from Manchester's miniature dachshund, Wilson, has become a social media sensation, earning thousands through his Instagram page and helping fund their dream wedding. The dog's charm and online presence have transformed their lives, with weekends dedicated to content creation and exciting brand opportunities.

Shannon Edmondson, 31, and her partner Jordon Rollins, 33, from Stalybridge, Manchester , have seen their miniature long-haired dachshund, Wilson, become a social media sensation. Since launching Wilson's Instagram page in October 2023, the couple has witnessed their 'fur baby' amass a significant following of 53,300 followers and a staggering 3.1 million monthly views.

This online presence has translated into tangible financial benefits, with Wilson generating a remarkable £4,640 in a single month through user-generated content, brand deals, and gifted items, rivalling Shannon's previous full-time income. The success of Wilson's page has allowed Shannon to transition to part-time work, dedicating more time to content creation, and has significantly contributed to funding their dream wedding. \The couple's lives now revolve around Wilson's filming schedule, with weekends dedicated to capturing content and maximizing his engagement. Shannon explained that their filming routine typically involves early mornings, with shoots commencing between 7 am and midday, capitalizing on Wilson's best mood. They've also received an estimated £10,000 worth of gifted items, including a £400 projector, home essentials, matching pyjamas, and even a car seat for their pampered pup. Wilson's popularity isn't limited to the online sphere; he's equally a character in person, expecting and often receiving attention from passersby. As Shannon stated, Wilson 'definitely knows he is famous'. Their engagement in Dubai, followed by their current savings of £4,000 towards their wedding, is a testament to Wilson's financial impact. The couple is now aiming for a £50,000 wedding in the Peak District in August 2028, with Wilson set to be the ring bearer. Despite his burgeoning 'career', Wilson's comfort and well-being remain the couple's top priorities. \Beyond financial gains, Wilson's online fame has opened doors to exciting opportunities. The couple has received invitations to film with brands in London and has enjoyed overnight hotel stays, enriching their experiences. They also prioritize creating a positive and enjoyable environment for Wilson. They focus on what Wilson enjoys, making their lives special and fun. Shannon explained that while it's his 'cheeky' personality that helped win over online audiences, he has simple tastes. 'He sleeps most of the day, but at about 5:30pm he's ready to perform, especially if there's ham involved,' Shannon continued. 'He's honestly like a toddler - he doesn't play fetch, he plays hide and seek.' Their home is now filled with items gifted through collaborations. 'I look around and think, I didn't pay for that, or that, or that!' she gushed. 'My partner jokes about getting rid of things, and I say we just need a bigger house!' She added: 'We work really hard every weekend, but it doesn't feel like work. 'It's building our future, and we get to do it with Wilson. He might not realise it, but he's making our dream wedding happen.' The couple sees the opportunity as a collaborative effort. Shannon added: 'We just say yes and enjoy it all together as a family.' This family is making their dream wedding happen, and that makes them very happy





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