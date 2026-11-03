DOJ Investigation Reveals 'Decoy Dan' Scandal in Alaska Senate Race

Federal authorities investigate potential fraud linked to duplicate candidates Daniel Sullivan in Alaska's pivotal Senate race between Dan Sullivan and Mary Peltola.

Federal authorities have expanded a criminal investigation into the controversial ' Decoy Dan' situation influencing the Alaska Senate election, sending notification letters to dozens of Democratic figures. Sources confirmed that approximately twenty letters were dispatched on Tuesday, November 3, to top Democrats and legal counsel, alerting them to scrutiny over possible donor fraud and conspiracy charges. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is examining whether a coordinated effort exists to confuse voters through the presence of a similarly named candidate running against incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan.

Core Details of Federal Probe

The federal probe focuses on allegations that Democratic operatives recruited Daniel J Sullivan, a local community activist with a nearly identical name, to run in the election. This strategy, widely known as the 'Decoy Dan' tactic, allegedly aimed to split the Republican vote or create confusion among the electorate. Recipients of the warning letters included prominent election attorney Marc Elias and at least one senior official associated with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. The DOJ claims these actions may constitute a conspiracy to interfere with the electoral process through deceptive means.

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Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy previously ordered a state-level investigation into Mary Peltola's Senate campaign regarding the alleged decoy plot. While the federal inquiry operates independently, it underscores the severity of the accusations against the Democratic nominee. The Department of Justice argued in court filings that Daniel J Sullivan entered the race as a frivolous candidate designed specifically to mislead Alaskan voters. The federal government sought to force the state to segregate ballots in the event that Peltola defeated Sullivan, claiming this would prevent the rigging of election outcomes.

Legal Challenges and Court Rulings

US District Judge Sharon Gleason dismissed the Trump administration's attempt to preemptively block the certification of Alaska's Senate election results on Sunday, ruling that the federal government lacked standing. The DOJ had argued that the second Sullivan's campaign was an attempt to dupe voters into believing he was the incumbent Senator. However, Judge Gleason stated that the government offered no workable plan to segregate the ballots without violating the fundamental privacy and secrecy rights of voters.

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The judge emphasized that the absence of an explanation from the United States regarding how its requested relief could address its alleged injury while maintaining ballot secrecy was telling. She concluded that the court could not grant the relief sought by the federal government because doing so would compromise constitutional protections. The Justice Department has since appealed this ruling, though it remains unclear whether any major procedural changes will be implemented before Election Day on Tuesday, November 3.

Voter Confusion and Campaign Responses

The controversy has sparked visible anxiety among Alaska voters, with some expressing fear that they may have cast their ballots for the wrong candidate. Footage showed resident Greg Martone realizing he could not remember if he voted for incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan or the spoiler candidate Daniel J Sullivan. Martone admitted he might have voted for the 'Decoy' Dan, expressing paranoia about the potential impact of the naming strategy on his vote.

Peltola has firmly denied allegations that her campaign orchestrated the scheme, asserting she is not interested in tricking voters and believes she can defeat Dan Sullivan on merit. Despite her denial, a New York Times investigation found that staffers on Peltola's campaign recruited other individuals named Dan Sullivan to run in the election. This effort appears to have boosted her chances in a traditionally conservative state where polls indicate a tight race for control of the Senate.

Implications for National Politics

Alaska has historically been a conservative stronghold, but the current election cycle shows signs of shifting as Peltola draws Sullivan into a highly competitive contest. The outcome of this race could determine which party maintains control of the US Senate, making it a critical battleground in the midterm elections. With control of the chamber potentially hinging on these results, the federal investigation adds a layer of legal complexity to an already intense political environment.

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The widening criminal probe into the 'Decoy Dan' scandal highlights the intense scrutiny facing all participants in the Alaska Senate race. As the DOJ continues to appeal recent court decisions, the legal battle over ballot integrity and voter deception remains unresolved. The final outcome of the election will likely be subject to intense legal and public examination, regardless of whether any immediate procedural changes are enforced before ballots are cast on Tuesday, November 3.