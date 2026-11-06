Doja Cat Switches Lyric to Blue After Democratic Midterm Victory

Doja Cat performed a political lyric change during her Dallas concert, celebrating the historic Democratic midterm election victory that shifted control of Congress.

Singer Doja Cat, 31, celebrated the significant midterm election victory for Democrats during her performance at Dallas' American Airlines Center on Wednesday. The artist, who was on tour for her Tour Ma Vie stop, modified the lyrics to her hit song to reflect the political shift occurring across the United States. This moment came as Democrats seized control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, dealing a major blow to the administration of President Donald Trump.

Doja Cat Performance and Lyric Modification

During her set, Doja Cat performed her 2023 hit song Paint The Town Red, which originally reached number one on both the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart. It holds the distinction of being the first solo female rap song to top those charts. The singer, who wore a silver bikini on stage, announced to the cheering crowd that she was replacing a specific word in the lyrics before starting the track.

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She altered the line from 'I don't care, I paint the town red' to 'I don't care, I paint the town blue.' The change was captured in a TikTok video shared by a fan attending the concert. The audience erupted in cheers upon hearing the alteration, marking a clear celebration of the political results known as the blue wave. This moment highlighted the intersection of pop culture and the intense political climate of the midterm elections.

Historic Democratic Senate Victories

The election results featured several unprecedented victories for Democrats in states that had not elected them to high office in decades. James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in Texas, becoming the first Democrat elected to the state's Senate delegation in 38 years. This victory shattered the Republican hold on the Lone Star State, which had not elected a Democrat to any statewide office since 1994.

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Other states also saw dramatic political shifts. South Carolina elected a Democrat senator for the first time since 1998. Kansas sent a Democrat to the US Senate for the first time since 1932, during the Great Depression. These wins were described by jubilant Democrats as a blue tsunami or Bluenami, signaling a massive rejection of the Republican status quo in deeply red regions.

Impact on Trump Administration and Congress

The midterm elections served as a nationwide referendum on President Donald Trump, with exit polls indicating voters were judging his inability to reduce the cost of living. The results cast a cloud over Vice President JD Vance's potential 2028 presidential ambitions. With Republicans losing both chambers of Congress, Trump is entering lame duck territory for the final two years of his term.

Democrats will now lead corruption investigations into Trump, his allies, and his family. Democratic Congressman Robert Garcia, chair of the House Oversight Committee, issued a stark two-word statement advising the former president to lawyer up. These probes could potentially lead to a third impeachment attempt against Trump. The losses also block much of the administration's legislative agenda from passing through Congress.

Future Implications for Policy and Leadership

The shift in power forces the President to rely heavily on executive orders in areas where he retains authority. These areas include tariffs, immigration enforcement, foreign policy, and military actions. Trump will also use his veto power to prevent Democrat-led policies from becoming law. However, the loss of Congress marks the beginning of the end for the MAGA era's legislative dominance.

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Further notable victories included the election of Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, making him the first Muslim elected to the Senate. El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in one of the most-watched races. Additional Senate victories occurred in Iowa and Ohio, states that Trump had won by more than 10 points in the 2024 presidential election. These results underscore the depth of the political realignment taking place across the country.