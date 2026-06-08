Doja Cat Wears Inflatable Dress for MAC Launch in Paris, Opens Up About BPD

Doja Cat arrived at her MAC collaboration launch in Paris in an inflatable dress, while also discussing her Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis and plans for a three-year break after her tour.

Doja Cat made a dramatic arrival at the launch of her MAC collaboration in Paris on Monday, wearing an inflatable dress that turned heads. The sheer garment featured white thong, faux nipple piercings, and lipstick kisses, completed with green knee-high socks and a black-and-white headpiece.

As MAC's global ambassador, she unveiled a limited-edition lip kit tied to her Tour Ma Vie world tour. The new Doja Cat Gorgeous Nude Lip Kit extends her partnership with the brand, following an earlier drop inspired by her VMAs red lip





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Doja Cat MAC Collaboration Paris Launch Borderline Personality Disorder World Tour

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