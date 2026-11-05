Dojuan Nettles Sentenced to Life for Brandon Cartellone Murder

Judge David Matia sentences Dojuan Nettles to life in prison for the 2011 killing of Brandon Cartellone after Nettles disrupted proceedings with a Not Guilty protest.

Convicted murderer Dojuan Nettles received a mandatory life sentence for the 2011 homicide of Brandon Cartellone during a chaotic courtroom hearing in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The sentencing occurred after Nettles, now 41, repeatedly interrupted Judge David Matia and displayed a large Not Guilty message on his prison jumpsuit.

Nettles Disrupts Sentencing Hearing

Nettles maintained his innocence throughout the proceeding by shouting objections and referencing constitutional rights while standing before the bench. He claimed the judicial process was a miscarriage of justice and accused authorities of fabricating evidence against him during the outburst.

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The defendant pointed to capitalized text printed on the back of his orange jumpsuit to visually reinforce his claim of wrongful conviction. Judge Matia warned Nettles that further interruptions would result in removal from the court due to the disruptive behavior.

Nettles argued that the courts were silencing the outcry of the victim's family while he suffered the consequences alone. He asserted that the entire legal proceeding had resembled a circus rather than a proper exercise of due process under the law.

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Judge Cites Physical Evidence Against Nettles

Judge Matia rejected Nettles' claims of innocence by citing specific physical evidence linking the defendant to the violent crime scene. The judge stated that palm prints found on duct tape used to bind the victim directly implicated Nettles in the assault.

Nettles objected to the forensic findings by claiming the physical evidence presented was fabricated and not reliable proof of guilt. The judge responded sharply, noting that Nettles is a difficult individual to sympathize with given the clear involvement in the murder.

After making another unclear outburst following the warning, security personnel escorted Nettles out of the courtroom immediately. He asked about his First Amendment freedom of speech rights as he was removed, but the judge denied this right within the courtroom setting.

Cold Case Solved via DNA Identification

The resolution of the cold case relied heavily on advanced DNA technology that linked Nettles to the crime scene years later. Florida resident Nettles was arrested in July 2025 after genetic evidence connected him to the unsolved homicide investigation.

A co-defendant named Dionte Davis was previously cleared of all charges by a jury in October following separate legal proceedings. This acquittal highlights how forensic evidence specifically targeted Nettles as the primary perpetrator in the case.

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The investigation began after Cleveland police discovered Brandon Cartellone bound at the hands and feet inside his off-campus Tremont apartment. Officers also noted a gunshot wound to the abdomen and found cash alongside a hydroponic marijuana grow setup in the residence.

Victim Background and Official Statements

Brandon Cartellone was a 21-year-old student at the Cleveland Institute of Art who lived near Professor Street and West 10th Street. His girlfriend discovered his body inside the apartment around 1:30 am on July 26, 2011, triggering the initial police response.

The Cleveland Institute of Art released an official statement expressing deep sadness over the loss of their student to the community. They confirmed that circumstances surrounding the death were being actively investigated by Cleveland police officers at the time.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Office determined that Cartellone died of strangulation after being beaten and robbed prior to his death. This medical conclusion provided critical context for the severity of the attack committed by Nettles.

The final verdict concludes a long legal journey that began fifteen years ago with the tragic discovery of the young student. Nettles remains incarcerated following the imposition of the life sentence without the possibility of parole.