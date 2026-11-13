Dolars Aleksanders Jailed for Killing Keaton Slater in Coventry Hit-and-Run

Dolars Aleksanders received a 9-year sentence for the fatal hit-and-run of Keaton Slater, a 12-year-old boy killed in Coventry. The driver fled to Latvia but was extradited to face justice for dangerous driving.

Dolars Aleksanders has been sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for the fatal hit-and-run of Keaton Slater , a 12-year-old schoolboy killed in Coventry . The 23-year-old driver fled the United Kingdom immediately after striking the child on June 14, 2024, but was extradited from Latvia in August to face criminal charges. Aleksanders admitted to causing death by dangerous driving at Warwick Crown Court, where he also received a 16-year driving ban for his reckless actions.

Details of the Fatal Crash

Keaton Slater was walking home from school with friends in the afternoon when the incident occurred near a row of shops. Prosecutors established that Aleksanders was driving a BMW at speeds reaching up to 76mph in a 30mph zone. The teenager stepped off the pavement to cross the road, but his view was obstructed by traffic. Upon spotting the speeding vehicle, Keaton attempted to run, but the driver was traveling too fast to stop. The collision projected the boy into two parked cars, leading to his death at 4:30pm.

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The court heard that Aleksanders was accompanied by two male friends and a prostitute when the crash happened. Witness accounts indicated that someone in the vehicle shouted to speed up after the impact. Rather than stopping to assist the victim, the driver accelerated away from the scene. The group eventually located an abandoned location more than six miles away to leave the vehicle. The prostitute was allowed to exit the car before Aleksanders drove off to dispose of the evidence.

Family Tributes and Court Statements

Louise Slater , Keaton's mother, delivered a devastating victim impact statement to the court, describing the permanent void left by her son's death. She expressed incomprehension at Aleksanders' decision to leave a child who had just been struck without offering help. The mother stated that a part of the family died with Keaton and that their lives would never return to normal. She remembered her son as a funny, caring, and loving individual with a heart full of kindness.

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Clint Slater , Keaton's father, described the loss of his best friend and expressed heartbreak over never knowing what his son would achieve. Tributes were also paid by Keaton's brothers, Keanu and Kai, who remembered him as a football-obsessed boy with bright ambitions. Hundreds of people attended Keaton's funeral at Coventry Cathedral in July 2024, where the event was themed sky-blue to honor his love for Coventry City Football Club.

Extradition and Legal Proceedings

Aleksanders attempted to evade justice by fleeing to Latvia immediately after the crash. He remained at large until August 2024, when he was extradited to Britain following a new extradition agreement between the United Kingdom and Latvia. The arrest was a collaborative effort involving the West Midlands Police, the Crown Prosecution Service, and the National Crime Agency. Upon his arrival at Gatwick Airport, Aleksanders entered a guilty plea regarding the death of Keaton Slater.

Judge Kristina Montgomery , KC, handed down the sentence at Warwick Crown Court, citing the selfishness and danger of Aleksanders' driving. The judge rejected the notion that fear of imprisonment excused the decision to abandon the victim. She noted that Aleksanders has a history of previous convictions for threatening behavior and possession of a knife. The justice minister accepted representations from the victim's family to ensure the driver appeared in person for sentencing.

Policing Impact and Next Steps

The successful prosecution of this case highlights the effectiveness of enhanced international law enforcement cooperation. West Midlands Police emphasized their tireless work to bring the suspect to justice despite the geographical distance. Detective Chief Inspector Sam Lewis remarked on the tragedy of a 12-year-old boy being unable to return home safely. The 16-year driving ban and nine-year prison term serve as the final legal consequences for the dangerous driving offense.