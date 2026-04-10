Dolce & Gabbana's Stefano Gabbana Exits, Potentially Selling Stake in Luxury Brand

Stefano Gabbana, co-founder of Dolce & Gabbana, is resigning and considering selling his 40% stake, marking a significant change for the Italian fashion house. The move comes amid financial challenges and follows decades of influence in the industry.

The world of high fashion is reeling from a significant development, the impending departure of Stefano Gabbana from the iconic Dolce & Gabbana brand. This news marks the end of an era for a partnership that has shaped Italian style for nearly four decades. The announcement, which came as a surprise to many, particularly in light of previous statements, leaves the future of the luxury label in question.

Gabbana, aged 63, is reportedly resigning his position after 40 years of service, and is contemplating the sale of his 40% stake in the company. The stake is estimated to be worth a substantial £1.5 billion. The fashion world is now abuzz with speculation about the ramifications of this shift. This unexpected move comes at a critical juncture for Dolce & Gabbana, a brand synonymous with a distinct aesthetic and a roster of celebrity clients. The brand's signature style blends opulent baroque motifs, religious iconography, and a strong dose of old-Hollywood glamour. It has long been a favourite of actresses like Sophia Loren, Penelope Cruz, and Jennifer Lopez, who have graced numerous red carpets in their designs. Furthermore, the label has a strong history of designing stage costumes for global music icons such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Kylie Minogue, as well as a long-standing relationship with Madonna. The departure of Gabbana represents a huge transformation in the company, leaving a void that will be extremely difficult to fill. The brand's influence is evident in its enduring presence on the global stage, solidifying its place in fashion history. \This isn't the first time the design duo has caused a stir. The brand has faced controversy over the years. In 2018, a controversial advertisement depicting a Chinese woman attempting to eat spaghetti with chopsticks, led to a cancelled show in Shanghai and accusations of racism. In 2015, Gabbana made critical remarks about same-sex parenthood, which resulted in a boycott of the brand, spearheaded by Elton John. In 2017, the label drew further criticism when it was revealed to have dressed Melania Trump. Gabbana responded to the controversy by creating T-shirts bearing the slogan “Boycott”. These incidents, coupled with the current departure of Gabbana, highlight the complex interplay of fashion, ethics, and public perception. The financial pressures facing the company add another layer of complexity. Corporate filings indicate that Gabbana stepped down as chairman last December, but the information only recently became public. Dolce & Gabbana is currently navigating challenging market conditions, like many luxury brands. The company is involved in a £392 million debt negotiation, despite a £130 million injection in the previous year. This situation raises concerns about the brand's financial stability and its ability to weather future economic storms. Vogue reports that Gabbana will still maintain some creative activities, despite his formal departure. But the sudden changes are happening within the context of the luxury Italian fashion scene. The recent deaths of industry stalwarts, such as Giorgio Armani (in September 2025) and Valentino (this past January), suggest that Italian fashion is entering a period of significant transition. The question remains whether Domenico Dolce can sustain the brand’s success without his long-time partner. The fashion industry waits with bated breath to see how Dolce will steer the label through this period of uncertainty.\The resignation of Stefano Gabbana and the potential sale of his stake in Dolce & Gabbana are significant events that underscore the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of the fashion world. The legacy of Dolce & Gabbana is undeniable, built on a distinctive aesthetic, celebrity endorsements, and a global presence. This departure marks the end of an era and raises questions about the brand's future direction and creative vision. The financial challenges that the company is facing add another layer of complexity, particularly in a market that is constantly evolving. The future of Dolce & Gabbana rests on many factors, including how the company addresses its financial obligations and how it adapts its creative direction to maintain its appeal to consumers. The industry is watching closely, anticipating the next steps of the iconic brand. It is an end of an important chapter and the beginning of another, and the choices made in the coming months will shape the brand's narrative and determine its long-term success. It is vital to note that the fashion world is constantly evolving and that this is only the current climate of change that is taking place. The impact that this is going to make on the brand will be long-lasting





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