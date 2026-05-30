Dolly Parton's Incredible Career Explored Through the Eyes of Her Superfans

A new series tells the story of Dolly Parton, as seen through the eyes and ears of her superfans. The series, 'Superfans!', delves into the lives and music of some of the world's most iconic artists, through the superfans that love them. In Dolly Parton's episode, Amy Lamé speaks to country music broadcaster Baylen Leonard, Welsh superfan duo Sam and Shauna, musician and broadcaster Bronwen Lewis, and Ricky Ross from Deacon Blue. The episode also reveals 7 things you may not know about Dolly Parton.

A new series explores the story of Dolly Parton through the eyes and ears of her superfans. To celebrate her 80th birthday year, 6 Music 's Amy Lamé explores her incredible career in a special episode.

The series, 'Superfans!

', delves into the lives and music of some of the world's most iconic artists, through the superfans that love them. In Dolly Parton's episode, Amy speaks to country music broadcaster Baylen Leonard, Welsh superfan duo Sam and Shauna, musician and broadcaster Bronwen Lewis, and Ricky Ross from Deacon Blue. The episode also reveals 7 things you may not know about Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton was born in 1949 in Sevier County, Tennessee, and grew up in a one-room cabin on the banks of Tennessee's Little Pigeon River. Despite being from a big family, she was quick to stand out from the crowd. She made a name for herself and her talent before she even hit her teens, becoming a child star on local radio and TV performing on the Cas Walker show in Knoxville.

In 1959, Dolly's first single Puppy Love was released on Goldband Records, a small label based in Louisiana, and that same year, she performed at the Grand Ole Opry for the first time. Only three years later, Dolly graduated high school and moved to Nashville the next day, and immediately signed to a label there, but she had a little way to go before becoming the country star we know today.

She was signed initially as a songwriter for other musicians such as Bill Phillips, Kitty Wells, and Hank Williams Jr, but before long she was releasing her own music - as a bubblegum pop artist! , Dolly recently traced her family tree back to the Welsh Valleys. Her mother's surname, Owens, led her back to a great-grandmother in North Wales, in a small town called Conway.

Dolly told Wales Online about her own visits to the country, 'I've been there about three times and it always feels good because it feels like family.

' In Wales, we absolutely love Dolly Parton… She's always had connections to Wales, she runs something called the Imagination Library, where she gives kids over a million books a year to be able to read, and one of her big projects is in Merthyr Tydfil. She's always had a really strong, lovely, beautiful connection with Wales. And of course, in Wales, we like to think of ourselves as singers as well and the land of song.

I think that idea of this mountain music really does translate to the heart of Welsh people. So I think we recognise a bit of our DNA in Dolly Parton. I've translated most of Dolly's catalogue of songs, and it's funny, I was doing this even before she mentioned her possible Welsh lineage, and I know they've traced it sort of to North Wales, where there's a lot of Welsh speakers.

And it's just, it's a mad coincidence, really, that that happened. But I've translated Jolene, I've translated Coat of Many Colours, amongst many others, I Will Always Love You, of course, and when I perform them, it's almost as if it's always meant to have been sung in Welsh. Dolly was not only born and raised in Tennessee, but it's been her home throughout her life.

In 1964, Dolly met her future husband Carl Dean in a chance encounter soon after she first moved to Nashville. Two years later, they were married, and lived together in Tennessee, first in Antioch and finally settling in Brentwood, and their home there became their primary residence.

She has often returned to Tennessee in interviews and in her music, reflecting on her own life experience - including writing her 1973 album My Tennessee Mountain Home, whose album cover features a photo of the house she grew up in. This has touched fans across the globe - Tennessee native Baylen and Welsh superfan Bronwen spoke about why this meant so much to them.

Dolly Parton was the first person that helped me realise that sounding like I sounded, and being from where I was from was okay, that it could be cool





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