Dolly Parton Shares Health Update, Addresses Las Vegas Residency Cancellation

Country music legend Dolly Parton provides an update on her health after canceling her Las Vegas residency, revealing challenges with her immune and digestive systems but expressing optimism about her recovery.

Dolly Parton has provided an update on her health following the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency, 'Dolly: Live in Las Vegas,' at Caesars Palace's Colosseum.

The 80-year-old country music icon revealed she has a history of kidney stone issues, but recent years have brought challenges with her immune and digestive systems, requiring them to be 'rebuilt and strengthened.

' Despite these setbacks, Parton expressed optimism, stating she is responding positively to medical treatments and improving daily. However, she acknowledged that regaining stage-ready fitness will take time, as some medications cause dizziness, a condition she playfully described as being 'swimmy headed,' a phrase reminiscent of her grandmother. She humorously noted the impracticality of being unsteady while performing with instruments and wearing her signature five-inch heels.

Parton emphasized the support of her medical team, expressing confidence in their ability to address her health concerns. While she didn't directly address the Las Vegas residency cancellation in her statement, she used the opportunity to promote several ongoing projects, including her Dollywood theme park, an upcoming museum and hotel in Nashville, and her Broadway musical, 'DOLLY: A True Original Musical,' which is currently undergoing revisions for its fall/winter debut.

She reassured fans that she remains actively engaged in her work, continuing to create videos and record music. The singer also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support she received following the passing of her husband, Carl Dean, in 2025 after nearly 59 years of marriage.

She shared the emotional toll of navigating significant dates like the holidays, their wedding anniversary, and the day of his death, but found solace in the kindness and concern shown by her fans, whose gestures filled her home with flowers and her den with cards and letters. Parton's update reflects a blend of vulnerability and resilience. She openly discussed her health struggles while simultaneously maintaining her characteristic positive outlook and dedication to her craft.

The singer's acknowledgment of her need for healing is coupled with a determination to continue working and creating, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to her fans and her artistic pursuits. She playfully acknowledged the perception that she is always promoting something, but defended it as a necessary part of her work ethic. The outpouring of support she received during her bereavement further underscores the deep connection she shares with her audience.

Parton's message is one of hope, perseverance, and gratitude, resonating with fans who admire her talent, authenticity, and enduring spirit. She remains a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, poised to continue inspiring and entertaining audiences for years to come





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Dolly Parton Health Update Las Vegas Residency Carl Dean Dollywood Broadway Musical Country Music Kidney Stones Immune System Digestive System

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