Dolores Aveiro Condemns Portugal Squad Following Brutal 4-1 Loss to Denmark

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother lashed out at the Portuguese national team after a historic 4-1 defeat to Denmark, criticizing tribute gestures and player respect ahead of the Wales clash.

Dolores Aveiro has launched a scathing critique of the Portuguese national football team following their heavy 4-1 defeat against Denmark in the Nations League. The former mother-in-law of Cristiano Ronaldo used the post-match period to express her deep dissatisfaction with how her son was treated by his former teammates. The match took place in Braga, marking a significant and turbulent moment in Portuguese football history.

Historic Defeat Marks Ronaldo's Return Absence

Portugal suffered their heaviest-ever home defeat in a competitive match during this encounter in Braga. The fixture held particular weight as it was the first competitive game for the national side since Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football. This retirement followed a highly publicized fallout between the striker and the national team manager, Jorge Jesus. The loss highlighted a significant gap in the squad's cohesion and performance levels without their most iconic player.

Also read Bruno Fernandes Analyzes Portugal's 4-1 Defeat to Denmark

Aveiro Criticizes Tribute and Player Conduct

Following the match, Dolores Aveiro gave an interview where she admitted she was happy to see her country lose, citing a lack of proper respect shown to her son. She specifically criticized the tribute gestures arranged for the event, arguing they were insufficient. Although players walked onto the pitch wearing his number seven shirt and fans applauded in the seventh minute, she believed these gestures should have occurred at a game he could attend. She emphasized that Sporting, his former club, planned to organize a more significant tribute to properly recognize his worth.

Scoring Details and Match Mechanics

Denmark dominated the contest with a comprehensive performance that left Portugal reeling. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg opened the scoring from the penalty spot early in the game. The Danish side extended their lead after half-time when a former Manchester United striker scored twice. Joachim Andersen added a fourth goal for the away team, sealing the decisive victory. Although Bernardo Silva managed to pull one goal back in stoppage-time, the result was already overwhelmingly damaging for the home team.

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Manager Jesus Addresses Media Speculation

Portugal manager Jorge Jesus faced intense media scrutiny during his pre-match press conference in Cardiff ahead of the final Nations League match against Wales. He was asked to respond to Dolores Aveiro's brutal assessment of the squad's performance. Jesus stated that he respects her greatly as a lady but indicated he could not control the questions asked by reporters. He admitted uncertainty regarding when discussions about Cristiano Ronaldo would cease, noting that if reporters continued to ask about the striker next year, he would continue to answer them.

Impact on Nations League Group Standings

The defeat places significant pressure on Portugal as they prepare for their final group stage match against Wales. The team must now guarantee a top spot in their group to secure their standing in the tournament. The internal discord highlighted by Dolores Aveiro's comments adds a layer of complexity to the team's preparation. The squad must now focus on stabilizing their performance and uniting under Jorge Jesus to ensure they do not falter in the decisive fixture against Wales.