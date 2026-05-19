Dolph Lundgren, Emma Krokdal, and Greta Lundgren Attend Masters of The Universe Premiere

Dolph Lundgren, the famous actor who played Rocky IV, made a rare appearance with his wife, Emma Krokdal, and daughter, Greta Lundgren, at the Masters of The Universe premiere.

Dolph Lundgren made a rare appearance with wife Emma Krokdal and daughter Greta Lundgren at the Masters of The Universe premiere. The actor posed happily alongside his wife and daughter, who shares his daughters with ex-wife Anette Qviberg.

Lundgren looked relaxed and healthy in a button-up white shirt, black leather jacket, pants, and sneakers after beating lung cancer in 2024. The star's rare red carpet appearance comes after he beat lung cancer for a second time. Meanwhile, his wife and daughter turned heads in their respective outfits





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