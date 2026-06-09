Dominant Care Home Worker Jailed for 25 Years for Abusing Vulnerable Children

Linda Brunning, 66, has been sentenced for abusing children at Skircoat Lodge children's home. Malcolm Phillips, who sexually abused children, received an absolute discharge due to being unfit to stand trial.

A dominant figure, Linda Brunning , has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for abusing vulnerable children over two decades at Skircoat Lodge children's home in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Brunning, 66, ruled the home 'like a prison', subjecting youngsters to regular humiliation and physical abuse. She aided Malcolm Phillips, now 93, in isolating and sexually abusing children as young as nine between the 1970s and 1990s. Phillips, despite his 'heinous acts', received an absolute discharge due to being unfit to stand trial. A jury convicted him of multiple sexual offences against six victims.

Brunning was found guilty of aiding Phillips' abuse and indecently assaulting a child herself. She must serve two-thirds of her sentence in custody. Phillips was previously jailed for seven years in 2001 for similar offences. The court heard that children were abused for almost two decades under a 'regime of fear', with Phillips using his power to isolate children for his sexual gratification.

Victims, now adults, testified about their abuse, with one saying Phillips 'got away with it'. Brunning, a 'fearsome character', used her size to overwhelm children, with one victim recalling being punished by being thrown naked into a cold bath. The defendants exploited children's vulnerabilities, threatening them with the loss of pocket money and family visits if they spoke out





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Linda Brunning Malcolm Phillips Skircoat Lodge Child Abuse Sexual Abuse Vulnerable Children Prison Sentence

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