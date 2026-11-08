Dominic Armato Reviews Top Games And Voice Acting Career

Voice actor Dominic Armato discusses his iconic role as Guybrush Threepwood, his favorite puzzle games, and his return to gaming after fatherhood.

Actor and critic Dominic Armato, best known for providing the voice of the iconic pirate Guybrush Threepwood, has shared his current gaming habits and professional reflections. Armato recently detailed his Steam library to PC Gamer, revealing which titles occupy his time and which remain unplayed despite their legendary status. His insights offer a rare look into the preferences of a veteran of the adventure game genre.

Armato Discusses Iconic Guybrush Threepwood Role

Dominic Armato first achieved fame by auditioning for and landing the lead role in the 1997 game The Secret of Monkey Island. He reprised this character for every subsequent installment in the franchise, including the classic remakes of The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge, as well as the 2022 release Return to Monkey Island. Beyond Monkey Island, Armato has lent his voice to major titles such as Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty.

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Despite his success, Armato admitted that a childhood experience nearly ended his love for video games entirely. He recalled playing a difficult text-based adventure game as a child, describing the memory as "evil" and noting that it was "miraculous" he persisted with gaming after such a negative start. This early struggle contrasts sharply with his eventual career as a LucasArts fan and voice actor.

Current Gaming Choices And Puzzle Preferences

When asked about his current playthroughs, Armato revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 dominates his library with 289.8 hours logged. He explained that this time commitment stems from the game serving as his primary activity during the COVID-19 lockdown period. In late 2019, he built a high-end gaming PC with a 32:9 ultrawide monitor after his children had grown up, just months before global restrictions began.

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Armato noted that a significant portion of those 289.8 hours involved riding horses rather than engaging in combat. He stated that he would often just ride through the world while stuck at home. The timing of his new setup proved fortuitous, allowing him to immerse himself in the expansive open world for the duration of the lockdown.

Armato Evaluates Maniac Mansion And Retro Games

Regarding classic LucasArts titles, Armato admitted he has not connected with Maniac Mansion. He described the experience of playing it as tedious, comparing it to the feeling of "hanging a head against the wall" found in early Hitchhiker's games. He acknowledged the game's historical importance as a seminal title that influenced the studio's future output, but found it lacking in entertainment value for his current tastes.

Armato compared his relationship with Maniac Mansion to eating food that does not quite sit right, yet he keeps it installed hoping it might one day reveal its beauty. He views the game as fascinating from a historical standpoint but noted it is still in a developmental phase that has not yet become entertaining for him personally. He remains compelled to keep it on his drive despite his reservations.

Future Voice Acting And New Project Goals

Beyond gaming, Armato runs his own dining critic blog and has recently taken a break from restaurant reviews. He is currently working on a new project and is actively attempting to return to voice acting for video games. He expressed uncertainty about the outcome of this effort, stating simply that they would see if he is successful in reconnecting with the industry.

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Armato also shared his excitement for the upcoming Remedy Entertainment title. He expressed a deep affection for the studio's work, citing the blend of Twin Peaks and X-Files aesthetics combined with brutalist architecture as perfectly suited to his tastes. He is currently replaying the original Max Payne to prepare for the new release, enjoying the atmospheric environments that define the franchise's visual style.

Armato Explains Steam Library And Genre Habits

Armato described his approach to gaming as selective rather than genre-focused. He stated that he tends to pick and choose the "real shining examples" of each genre rather than committing to a single category. He noted a stronger draw toward slow-paced puzzle games that offer atmospheric storytelling, such as Chants of Sennaar, which he picked up when he forgot to install The Secret of Monkey Island on a flight.

He explained that he enjoys living inside worlds where he can solve puzzles and absorb the story at a leisurely pace. While he does not identify as a hardcore genre gamer, he finds himself naturally gravitating toward these thoughtful, atmospheric experiences. His library reflects a diverse range of interests, from westerns to first-person shooters, all filtered through his specific critical lens.