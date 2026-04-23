Don Diamont, 63, Stuns Fans with Shirtless Selfie and Fitness Routine

The Bold and the Beautiful star Don Diamont, 63, is captivating fans with his recent shirtless selfie and insights into his fitness regimen, which includes swimming, boxing, and weight lifting. The actor's enduring appeal and dedication to a healthy lifestyle continue to inspire.

Don Diamont , a name synonymous with daytime television and enduring appeal, continues to captivate fans at the age of 63. Best known for his role as Bill Spencer Jr. on The Bold and the Beautiful, Diamont recently sparked a wave of excitement online after sharing a shirtless selfie from a late-night swim.

The image, showcasing his remarkably fit physique, was accompanied by a post detailing his fitness regimen, which includes 20-30 minute interval sprints in the pool. He emphasized the benefits of evening exercise, noting its positive impact on cortisol levels and advocating for even small amounts of activity after dinner. This isn't the first time Diamont has showcased his dedication to fitness; last year, he shared another shirtless pool photo while vacationing in the French Riviera with his wife, Cindy Ambuehl.

He explained that the large pool provided an ideal setting to diversify his training, incorporating at least 30 minutes of swimming daily for both cardio and resistance training. Beyond swimming, Diamont also enjoys boxing and weight lifting, demonstrating a well-rounded approach to maintaining his impressive physical condition. Diamont’s journey in the soap opera world began in 1984 with a role on Days of Our Lives as Carlo Forenza.

He quickly gained recognition and transitioned to The Young and the Restless, where he portrayed Brad Carlton for an extensive period, spanning from 1985 to 1996 and again from 1998 to 2009. His portrayal of Bill Spencer Jr. on The Bold and the Beautiful, a role he’s held since 2009, has solidified his status as a daytime television icon.

His appeal isn't merely recent; in 1990, Diamont was honored by People magazine as one of the 50 most beautiful people in the world, a first for any daytime actor. This recognition was followed by two appearances on the cover of Playgirl magazine, in 1988 and 1995, further cementing his status as a prominent sex symbol during the 80s and 90s. His personal life is equally fulfilling, having married Cindy Ambuehl in 2012.

The couple shares twin boys, and Ambuehl has successfully transitioned from acting to a thriving career in luxury real estate. The couple recently attended the launch party for BBTV, a new streaming service dedicated to The Bold and the Beautiful, offering over 9,000 episodes alongside exclusive content like original cast auditions, interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage.

Bradley Bell, the executive producer and head writer, described BBTV as a tribute to the show’s dedicated viewers, emphasizing its commitment to character development and narrative continuity. Despite the evolving television landscape, The Bold and the Beautiful remains a strong performer, currently ranking as the second highest-rated daytime soap opera, trailing only The Young and the Restless. The enduring popularity of soap operas, particularly on CBS, is evident in the network’s recent renewal of Beyond the Gates for additional seasons.

Diamont’s continued success and dedication to fitness serve as an inspiration to his fans, demonstrating that maintaining a healthy lifestyle and a vibrant career are achievable at any age. His commitment to his craft and his willingness to connect with his audience through social media contribute to his lasting appeal and solidify his position as a beloved figure in the world of daytime television





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