As a consultant dermatologist, I'm urging people to use more sunscreen on holiday abroad or on the scale of he UK while the UK enjoys the nicer Bank Holiday weather.

A recent holiday in Cornwall left me alarmed by the number of people who had moderate to severe sunburn at just 4pm. I've seen my patients with skin cancer, including malignant melanoma, who often didn't travel abroad. The World Health Organisation classifies excessive UV exposure as a Group 1 human carcinogen, along with asbestos and tobacco. Those seven people die from malignant melanoma every day in the UK, with cases rising and a record number reported last week.

Skin cancer is largely preventable and it's identified by sunburn. Around 80% of visible aging is caused by external factors like UV light and pollution. More sunburns in childhood increases your risk of melanoma, with 3.2 percent relative risk added every blistering sunburn, a major study published last year shows.

However, long-term sun exposure also raises the risk of sun damage and cancer, and getting regular tans won't protect your skin. A tan is a sign of already damaged skin. The idea that pre-holiday sunbeds protect against UV damage is rubbish, with multiple studies showing increased risk of melanoma, especially in people under 35. The risks of skin cancer are not limited to sunlessness.

I have been using sunscreen daily since age 23 and believe this has helped me look younger than my age. Prevention is more effective and cheaper than treating skin cancer caused by premature aging. Wearing SPF50 sunscreen, especially in the spring and summer, is recommended. This applies to both men and women, as well as those with skin conditions like rosacea, which can be triggered by UV exposure.

Additional information like getting broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection is also important to ensure the desired sun protection factor





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Sunscreen Skin Cancer UV Radiation World Health Organisation Bank Holiday Cornwall Melanoma Ageing Rosacea Botox Anti-Ageing Treatments

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