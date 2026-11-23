Police declare major incident at Don Toliver's Manchester show. Attendees blame Co-op Live security for lack of bag checks after tear gas releases leave 50 people needing medical assessment.

Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident at Co-op Live in Manchester after a substance resembling tear gas was released inside the arena during a performance by American rapper Don Toliver on Sunday evening. The chaotic event forced the immediate evacuation of approximately 12,000 concertgoers and resulted in more than 50 attendees requiring medical assessment by paramedics on the scene. One individual was subsequently transported to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further evaluation of injuries sustained during the panic.

Security Screening Failures Spark Outrage

Multiple attendees have directed sharp criticism toward Co-op Live management, alleging that security personnel failed to conduct basic bag searches or utilize metal detectors upon entry. Heidi Malinowski posted on X, describing the security measures as appalling and noting the absence of any screening equipment. Another attendee, Giulia Bould, expressed distress over having a teenager in the venue with no communication provided during the crisis. Reddit users echoed these sentiments, with one fan stating that security was non-existent and that even large outerwear was not inspected.

Also read Manchester's Co-op Live evacuated after 'unknown substance' let off in crowd

Emergency Response And Medical Treatments

North West Ambulance Service deployed several emergency crews, including their Hazardous Area Response Team, to manage the situation and treat individuals experiencing eye and respiratory symptoms. The organization confirmed that decontamination procedures are being carried out inside the arena as a precautionary measure. Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker, serving as the Gold Commander for the incident, emphasized that the primary priority was ensuring the safety of every person attending the concert.

Advertisement

Ambiguous Substance And Ongoing Investigation

While initial reports identified the irritant as tear gas, officials have stated that a full investigation is underway to determine the exact nature of the substance and the origin of the release. Footage circulating on social media shows crowds coughing, rubbing their eyes, and fleeing the exits in a state of panic while the lights remained on. The rapper, whose real name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, abruptly left the stage at approximately 10pm near the end of his Nitrous tour set.

Next Steps For Affected Concertgoers

Co-op Live has confirmed it is working closely with Greater Manchester Police to understand how the incident occurred and to act accordingly. Attendees who have left the event are being urged to seek medical treatment at their local hospital if they experience any side effects or become ill later. The venue remains under police cordon as authorities continue to coordinate their response to ensure a safe resolution to the major incident.