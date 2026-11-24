Greater Manchester Police investigate stolen jewellery and unknown substance release at Don Toliver's Co-op Live show. 88 treated as fans evacuate.

Greater Manchester Police are currently investigating a suspected link between the release of an unknown airborne substance and a series of thefts at a rap concert in Manchester on Sunday. The incident occurred during a performance by US artist Don Toliver at the Co-op Live arena, resulting in the immediate evacuation of thousands of attendees and medical treatment for 88 individuals.

Police Link Substance Release to Theft

Investigators have confirmed that they received nine specific reports of jewellery being stolen from attendees during the same Don Toliver concert. Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding stated that detectives are actively exploring the possibility that the release of the unknown substance was a calculated distraction tactic used to facilitate these robbery offences. No arrests have been made at this time, but the police are treating these events as potentially connected crimes.

Also read Don Toliver Concert Chaos At Co-op Live Manchester Security Failures Alleged

Medical Emergencies and Crowd Panic

The atmosphere at the venue deteriorated rapidly when the substance was dispersed, causing widespread panic among the crowd. Don Toliver was halfway through his set when the incident occurred, leading to an abrupt halt in the performance. Many attendees reported a horrible smell and suffered from eye and respiratory symptoms. While police initially suspected the material was tear gas, they later reclassified it as an unknown substance. One person required hospitalisation for treatment, while dozens others were treated at the scene for minor injuries and distress.

Witness Accounts of Chaos and Poor Security

Concertgoers described scenes of disorder and alleged that security protocols at the Co-op Live were insufficient. Bobbie Frizzell-Andrews, a 20-year-old attendee, told the Daily Mail that the crowd spread like wildfire in all directions once the substance was released. She reported seeing approximately 15 people wheeled off in wheelchairs or with oxygen masks, as well as several individuals being trampled in the stampede. Frizzell-Andrews noted that security did not ask to inspect her large tote bag, despite the presence of metal detector scanners, claiming the staff were very relaxed about entry procedures.

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Official Reassurance and International Cooperation

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding addressed public concerns by comparing the incident to the 2017 Manchester Arena attack, though he explicitly stated that authorities do not believe the motive or nature of this event is similar. He thanked the public for their cooperation and maintained that there is no wider ongoing risk to the public based on current information. Furthermore, police are coordinating with European counterparts to investigate similar robbery reports linked to Don Toliver concerts in two other European cities, aiming to better understand the wider pattern of this suspected offending.

Event Cancellations and Ongoing Investigation

In the wake of the Manchester incident, Don Toliver postponed his scheduled gig at the O2 Arena in London. Greater Manchester Police have since lifted the police scene cordon around the Co-op Live arena as their investigation continues. Detectives remain focused on gathering evidence and tracing the source of the unknown substance while pursuing leads related to the reported thefts. The force continues to urge anyone with information to come forward as the inquiry into the disturbances and associated crimes progresses.