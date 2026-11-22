Emergency services evacuated thousands of fans from Manchester's Co-op Arena after police responded to a gas incident during Don Toliver's live performance.

Emergency responders rushed to Manchester's Co-op Arena on Sunday evening to manage a chaotic situation that abruptly ended a live concert by US rapper Don Toliver. The performance was halted mid-set after reports emerged of a gas incident, prompting a mass evacuation of the venue. Authorities secured the site as confusion spread among the thousands of attendees who had arrived for the show.

Details of the Evacuation and Panic

Reports indicate that the disruption occurred while Don Toliver, known professionally as Caleb Zackery Toliver, was in the midst of his performance at the venue. Social media footage captured scenes of significant disorder, with videos showing fans being ushered out of the arena in a rush. The promotional schedule had allowed entry starting at 6:30pm, with a warm-up act scheduled to begin shortly thereafter, but the event did not proceed as planned due to the emergency.

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Witnesses described a scene of panic as concertgoers coughed and screamed while attempting to locate the nearest exits. Some attendees reported that tear gas had been released inside the building, although this specific claim has not yet been officially confirmed by police. The situation escalated quickly, with many fans left standing confused on the venue floor as the lights were switched fully on, illuminating the chaotic exit process.

Police Response and Venue Security

Multiple police cars and ambulances were dispatched to the Co-op Arena, creating a visible security presence around the building. Video clips circulating online showed a swarm of police vehicles and vans circling the arena with sirens blaring, indicating the severity of the response. Officers were seen heading toward the scene to manage the crowd and investigate the cause of the gas incident that forced the cancellation.

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Greater Manchester Police have been contacted regarding the specifics of the incident, but no official statement has been released at this time. The rapid deployment of emergency services suggests that authorities treated the situation as a potential health and safety hazard requiring immediate intervention. The focus remained on ensuring the safe exit of the large crowd that had gathered for the performance.

Impact on Don Toliver's World Tour

This incident marks a significant disruption in Don Toliver's ongoing musical tour, which has drawn large crowds across various cities. The rapper was scheduled to continue his journey immediately following the Manchester event, with plans to perform at the O2 in London on Monday. This next stop is less than 24 hours after the alleged incident, highlighting the tight schedule of the current leg of his tour.

Following the London appearance, the tour is set to move to the OVO Arena Wembley for the following night's show. Don Toliver's world tour has been a major event in the music scene, but this sudden halt in Manchester raises questions about security protocols at large indoor venues. Fans who attended the show have been left without the expected entertainment after the unexpected emergency evacuation.

Aftermath and Fan Reaction

The social media landscape was flooded with videos and posts detailing the experience of leaving the Co-op Arena during the concert. Many users shared their confusion and concern as they navigated the crowds exiting the building. The atmosphere inside the venue shifted from excitement to alarm as the gas incident claims emerged and the emergency response intensified.

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While the exact cause of the gas release remains under investigation, the visual evidence of police activity and fan distress has already drawn widespread attention. The Daily Mail has sought comments from law enforcement agencies to clarify the nature of the gas and the reason for the evacuation. As the investigation continues, fans and industry observers wait for further updates on the status of the remaining tour dates and any potential rescheduling.