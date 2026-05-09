Donald Trump Announces Three-Day Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine

President Donald Trump has announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, following a private 90-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ceasefire aims to halt all military operations and includes a prisoner exchange involving 1,000 detainees from each country.

Our DC Insider newsletter has arrived. Donald Trump has announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine . The ceasefire comes as Russia n President Vladimir Putin prepares a grand celebration in Moscow this weekend to mark the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

'I am pleased to announce that there will be a three day ceasefire (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine,' Trump wrote on Truth Social. 'The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II. ' The President stated that the ceasefire will halt all military operations and include a 1,000-prisoner swap from each country.

Russia reportedly holds upwards of 7,000 Ukrainian soldiers as prisoners of war, while Ukraine has captured 4,000 Russians.

'This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,' Trump added. Trump said he hopes the ceasefire will help bring an eventual end to a 'very long, deadly' war, adding, 'talks are continuing on ending this major conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day.

' Last week, Trump told reporters that he had raised the possibility of a ceasefire in a private 90-minute phone call with Putin, but nothing was confirmed at the time.

The ceasefire comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares a grand celebration in Moscow this weekend to mark the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II The President stated that the ceasefire will halt all military operations and include a prisoner exchange involving 1,000 detainees from each country Trump told reporters that he had raised the possibility of a ceasefire in a private 90-minute phone call with Putin, but nothing was confirmed at the time Chinese President Xi Jinping is currently visiting Russia to participate in celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in WWII, known as the Great Patriotic War.

Xi's arrival comes just days before he is expected to welcome Trump to Beijing for a highly anticipated summit between the two world leaders. Several other national leaders are expected at Putin's celebration, including the presidents of Brazil and Serbia, and the prime minister of Slovakia. Putin had initially proposed a three-day ceasefire with Ukraine earlier this week but was met with a cold response from Ukraine.

Zelensky said he would only accept the ceasefire as long as it would be 30 days in length. He then went further by claiming that Ukraine could not guarantee the safety of any foreign dignitaries who came to Moscow for the traditional May 9 victory parade.

However, following Trump's announcement, it appears Ukraine has yielded to Russia's demands in the wake of the President's intervention. The human toll has made this the bloodiest European conflict since WWII, with more than 1.2million Russian casualties and over 600,000 Ukrainians killed or wounded.

Putin had initially proposed a three-day ceasefire with Ukraine earlier this week but was met with a cold response from Ukraine During the 2024 campaign, Trump vowed to end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office. Now 15 months into his term, there is still no clear end in sight despite multiple diplomatic summits





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Donald Trump Ceasefire Russia Ukraine Vladimir Putin World War II Great Patriotic War Xi Jinping Putin's Celebration Brazil Serbia Slovakia Human Toll Russia-Ukraine War

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