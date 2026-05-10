Donald Trump Blasts Iran Ceasefire Offer, Threatens War

Donald Trump has blasted Iran for making an 'unacceptable' ceasefire offer, with fears the Middle East could be plunged back into war. He has reiterated threats to resume full-scale bombing if Iran does not accept an agreement to reopen the strait and roll back its nuclear program.

Donald Trump is not happy with Iran ’s ceasefire offer (Picture: EPA) Donald Trump has blasted Iran for making an ‘unacceptable’ ceasefire offer , with fears the Middle East could be plunged back into war.

Washington’s latest proposal addressed a deal to end the war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and roll back Iran’s nuclear program. Iran has sent their offer to end the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and to ensure the security of global shipping. But the US president posted on Truth Social: ‘I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called “Representatives. ” ‘I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!

Thank you for your attention to this matter. ’ Without giving more details, he accused Tehran of ‘playing games’ with the United States for nearly 50 years, adding: ‘They will be laughing no longer! ’ Trump is giving diplomacy ‘every chance we possibly can before going back to hostilities,’ the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, told ABC earlier.

Trump has reiterated threats to resume full-scale bombing if Iran does not accept an agreement to reopen the strait and roll back its nuclear program. Iran has largely blocked the strategic waterway that’s key to the global flow of oil. On Friday, the US struck two Iranian oil tankers it said were trying to breach the blockade. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard navy promised a heavy assault on US bases in retaliation.

Another sticking point in negotiations is Iran’s highly enriched uranium. The UN nuclear agency says Iran has more than 440 kilograms (970 pounds) enriched up to 60% purity, a short, technical step from weapons grade.

‘We considered it possible that they might intend to steal it through infiltration operations or heli-borne operations,’ General Akrami Nia said. An explosion of what appears to be white phosphorus fired by the IDF on Lebanon on May 10, (Picture: Reuters) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war isn’t over because the enriched uranium needs to be taken out of Iran.

‘Trump has said to me, “I want to go in there,” and I think it can be done physically,’ he said. It came after Trump fired off 16 posts on Truth Social, featuring AI images of ships sinking in Iran and mock-ups of renovations in Washington. The US President went on one of his infamous posting sprees to share images of sinking ships in Iran, explosions and a UFC fight on the White House front lawn.

In one image, captioned ‘Bye Bye, Drones’, an AI image showed an American warship blasting Iranian drones out of the sky with lasers. Another showed Iranian drones dropping like butterflies into the ocean, with images of actual blue butterflies next to it. In one image, Trump watched as ships exploded in the distance (Picture: Truth Social) It appears the President got the phrase ‘dropping like flies’ mixed up with butterflies.

Other posts showed AI mockups of a UFC fighting stage on the White House lawn, which Trump plans to host for America’s 250th this year. Trump also took a dig at his predecessor Barack Obama. He wrote: ‘ finally found the greatest SUCKER of them all, in the form of a weak and stupid American President.

‘He was a disaster as our “Leader,” but not as bad as Sleepy Joe Biden! For 47 years the Iranians have been “tapping” us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs, destroying protests, and recently wiping out 42,000 innocent, unarmed protestors, and laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country.





MetroUK / 🏆 13. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Ceasefire Offer War Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Program Trump Negotiations Highly Enriched Uranium General Akrami Nia Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Trump Posting Spree White Phosphorus Lebanon Iranian Drones Iranian Oil Tankers Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy Trump Watching As Ships Exploded In The Distan Trump Dig At His Predecessor Barack Obama Iranian Protestors

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