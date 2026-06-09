Donald Trump Booed at NBA Finals in New York

President Trump becomes first sitting US president to attend NBA Finals, greeted with loud boos at Madison Square Garden.

President Donald Trump was met with a chorus of loud boos from basketball fans at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday night, as he became the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game.

The sell-out crowd, present for Game 3 of the championship series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, erupted in jeers when Trump appeared on the arena's big screen. The 79-year-old Republican smiled in response to the hostile reception, though reports later claimed he fell asleep during the game. Trump was invited to the event by Knicks owner James Dolan, and was accompanied by his granddaughter Kai Trump.

The visit required extraordinary security measures, with fans queuing for more than two city blocks as they passed through airport-style checks. This marked the first time a sitting president has attended the NBA Finals, adding a layer of political tension to an already charged sporting atmosphere. The incident highlights the deep divisions in American society, with Trump remaining a polarizing figure even in his home city.

The boos were not limited to the arena; outside, protesters gathered to voice their opposition to the president's policies and presence. The Knicks, who are chasing their first championship since 1973, saw their home court become a stage for political expression. Trump's attendance also drew criticism from some players and commentators, who argued that sports should remain a unifying force rather than a platform for political figures.

However, Dolan defended the invitation, stating that the president should be welcome at any major American sporting event. The game itself, which the Knicks won 112-104, was overshadowed by the political spectacle. Trump's reaction to the boos-smiling and waving-was typical of his combative style, but the incident underscored the challenges he faces in winning over public opinion as he eyes a potential 2028 re-election bid.

The president's approval ratings have hovered around 40 percent, and the boos at a sporting event are a symbolic reflection of his unpopularity among many urban and younger voters. This is not the first time Trump has encountered hostility at a sports event; during his presidency, he was booed at a World Series game and a UFC fight.

However, the NBA Finals represent a larger stage, and the reaction was more pronounced. The security measures drew complaints from fans, who were frustrated by the delays and the heightened atmosphere. Some attendees reported that the presence of Secret Service and police created a tense environment inside the arena. Despite the controversy, Trump remained upbeat, posting on social media after the game that he had a wonderful time and that the Knicks were a great team.

The incident also sparked debate about the role of sports in politics, with some arguing that athletes and fans should use their platform to express dissent, while others believe that sports should remain apolitical. The NBA has a history of political activism, with players and coaches often speaking out on social issues. The Knicks organization did not comment on the booing, but several players noted that the crowd's reaction was a reflection of the current political climate.

The game itself was a closely contested battle, with Knicks star Jalen Brunson scoring 38 points to lead his team to victory. The series now moves to San Antonio for Game 4, with the Knicks holding a 2-1 lead. Trump's attendance at the Finals was seen as a strategic move to connect with a younger and more diverse audience, but the reaction suggests that his outreach efforts face significant hurdles.

The boos at Madison Square Garden will likely be remembered as a key moment in the intersection of sports and politics during the 2026 NBA Finals





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