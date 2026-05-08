Donald Trump Expresses Concern Over Hantavirus Outbreak as Cruise Ship Cases Rise

Former US President Donald Trump has voiced worries about the spread of hantavirus, which has infected several individuals linked to a cruise ship. The World Health Organization and health authorities are monitoring the situation, emphasizing containment efforts. The outbreak has raised international concerns, with passengers and crew under observation in multiple countries.

Former US President Donald Trump expressed concern yesterday about the potential spread of hantavirus, a deadly disease that has infected at least two British nationals, with a third suspected case on the remote island of Tristan da Cunha.

Speaking to reporters, Trump stated that he had been briefed on the situation and hoped the virus would remain under control. He mentioned that a report would be released the following day, adding that experts were studying the outbreak and that he hoped it would not escalate. When questioned about whether Americans should be worried, Trump responded with a cautious I hope not.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also addressed the situation, acknowledging the possibility of more cases emerging but emphasizing that the outbreak could be contained with proper precautions. The MV Hondius, a cruise ship linked to the outbreak, has become a focal point of international concern after three passengers died from the virus. Health officials have traced the outbreak to a Dutch couple who may have contracted the disease during a bird-watching trip in Ushuaia, Argentina, before boarding the ship.

The WHO has identified five confirmed and three suspected cases, including the three fatalities, and noted that the incubation period of the Andes virus strain could lead to more infections. Despite the alarm, health authorities have downplayed fears of a global outbreak, citing the virus's lower contagion rate compared to COVID-19.

The Leiden University Medical Centre in the Netherlands confirmed another positive case, while the WHO's emergency response director, Abdi Rahman Mahamud, expressed confidence that the outbreak would remain limited if public health measures were implemented. Passengers and crew from the MV Hondius are being monitored or isolated in several countries, including Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and South Africa. A flight attendant who briefly boarded a plane with an infected passenger is also under observation in Amsterdam.

Hantavirus, a rare respiratory disease typically spread by rodents, can cause severe respiratory and cardiac issues, as well as hemorrhagic fevers. There is no vaccine or cure, and officials in Argentina are testing rodents in Ushuaia to trace the source. The MV Hondius, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, is en route to Tenerife, Spain, with no symptomatic individuals on board.

Passengers, including YouTuber Kasem Ibn Hattuta, have shared their experiences, noting that the situation on the ship remains calm despite media reports. The ship's journey has been extended due to Cape Verde's refusal to allow docking, highlighting the challenges of managing such outbreaks in remote locations





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