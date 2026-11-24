President Donald Trump realized significant paper gains as Nvidia stock jumped 31.5 percent following the reinstatement of CEO Jensen Huang and the resolution of his legal controversies.

President Donald Trump reportedly secured potential profits of up to $15 million on his Nvidia holdings following the dramatic reinstatement of Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang. Financial disclosures reviewed by the Financial Times indicate the President held between 370,000 shares of the semiconductor giant, a position that yielded substantial value as market sentiment shifted violently in favor of the chipmaker. The stock price surged by 31.5 percent on Monday, closing at $165.05 per share, which effectively restored nearly $1 trillion to Nvidia's total market capitalization. This financial windfall coincides with a series of high-stakes political and corporate maneuvers that directly influenced the company's leadership stability.

Stock Surge Driven by Leadership Reinstatement

The primary catalyst for the massive market rally was the sudden reversal of Nvidia's board decision regarding its controversial Chief Executive Officer. Following an hours-long meeting on Sunday, the board voted to reinstate Jensen Huang, who had previously been ousted from his post. President Trump openly claimed credit for this corporate outcome, stating to CNBC on the same day that he had spoken with company executives and convinced them to make the deal. His assertion that he directly influenced the board's final vote adds a layer of political gravity to the financial surge, suggesting that executive branch intervention played a role in the corporate governance outcome.

Also read Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after Donald Trump's intervention

Executive Meetings and National Security Reviews

Behind the scenes, extensive coordination occurred between the White House, the Department of Justice, and Nvidia's leadership to resolve the crisis. Vice President JD Vance spent the weekend assuring Nvidia's board of directors that the US government did not view Huang as a national security risk. This assurance was bolstered by Attorney General Todd Blanche, who informed Trump over the weekend that Huang was neither a subject nor a target of any Justice Department investigation. Blanche further noted that prosecutors had found no evidence suggesting Huang had endangered national security, a critical piece of information that likely eased board concerns and facilitated the reinstatement process.

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Controversy Over Personal Financial Interests

Despite the official clearance from federal authorities, the situation has sparked intense scrutiny regarding potential conflicts of interest involving the President. Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego publicly criticized the President on X, demanding an investigation into what stock positions were taken prior to the announcement. Gallego argued that the timing of the market movement and the President's personal financial disclosures raise serious ethical questions about the intersection of public office and private investment. The controversy is compounded by the fact that Trump has purchased Nvidia stock worth between $23 million and $86 million over the past two years, significantly increasing his personal stake from an estimated $615,000 at the start of 2024 to as much as $62 million recently.

Political Reactions and Market Aftermath

The reinstatement decision and the associated political pressure have drawn sharp criticism from various political figures. Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn publicly challenged the narrative presented by the board, asking, 'No national security risk?' This question highlights the lingering doubts among lawmakers about the transparency of the review process. Meanwhile, in the immediate aftermath of the Monday rally, Nvidia stock slid by 4.1 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday, settling at $158.26. This correction indicates that while the reinstatement provided a short-term boost, the market remains sensitive to the ongoing political and legal complexities surrounding the company's leadership.