US President Donald Trump listened to YMCA at the APEC summit in Shenzhen during a historic three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Donald Trump listened to the Village People hit YMCA during a high-level diplomatic summit in Shenzhen, China. The performance occurred while the US President met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a historic three-way meeting.

Trump Enjoys Disco Hit In Shenzhen

Donald Trump watched the disco song performed live while attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. The song YMCA was released in 1978 and has become a familiar feature of his political events. He frequently dances to the track at his rallies and has played it at White House events. The musical moment brought one of his favorite rally songs to the diplomatic stage for the first time.

Also read Trump and Xi Meet in Shenzhen Ahead of Rare Trilateral Summit With Putin

Margo Martin Shares Viral Video

Footage of the performance was shared online by Trump's communications adviser Margo Martin. She stated that the US and Chinese leaders watched the performance together. Trump met Xi during this visit before the two leaders held the unprecedented three-way meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. The event took place at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen where leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region gathered.

Three-Way Nuclear Peace Declaration

Following the meeting, Trump, Xi and Putin released a symbolic peace declaration in which they reaffirmed that a nuclear war should never be fought. The leaders said they would hold a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons. However, they did not set out a timetable for these discussions. The statement did not mention negotiations on a three-way nuclear arms reduction treaty, which Trump has sought and China has previously rejected.

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Putin later acknowledged that the declaration did not set ambitious goals and said nobody would be forced to comply with its decisions. He noted this more than three years after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Moscow rejects the allegations. Trump gave a more enthusiastic assessment, telling NBC that he thought it was a 12 on a scale of zero to 10. The White House said Trump and Xi also held a separate meeting and attended a lunch with a cultural performance.

Next Steps For Global Policy

The leaders pledged to advance United Nations reforms, increase fuel supplies and uphold the immunity of state officials in international courts. This reference to immunity followed the recent scrutiny of Russian leadership by global legal bodies. Trump was greeted by Xi at the airport when he arrived in the city on Wednesday. The summit highlighted both cultural exchanges and serious diplomatic negotiations between the world's major powers.