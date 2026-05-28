Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Reveal Baby Plans After Lavish Bahamas Wedding

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson share their intention to start a family following their exclusive Bahamas wedding celebration, with details on the prenuptial agreement, celebrity guests, and private venue.

Donald Trump Jr. and his bride, Bettina Anderson , are eager to begin a family following their dream wedding celebration in the Bahamas , as exclusively revealed by the Daily Mail.

The publication also obtained stunning exclusive photos of the joyful couple, wrapped affectionately around each other at their private island venue. In the images, captured on the island of Little Pipe Cay in the Exuma chain of the Bahamas, both beam at the camera with palm trees swaying in the background as Don Jr. takes two glorious selfies of the newlyweds. Bettina, wearing a cool fern green and white casual outfit, looks radiant in the exclusive shots.

A close friend of the Florida-based couple shared insights with the Daily Mail: Both have expressed to friends their intention to have children together. The friend noted, I've never seen Don so happy on a personal level. It's pretty clear to those of us who know him well that Bettina is a perfect match for him. They both have very laid-back and easy-going personalities that click really well.

You can tell that they genuinely love being around each other. Another friend added: Bettina wants to start her own family, no question about it. She's really looking forward to that prospect. Bettina took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of the couple's new wedding rings after officially tying the knot.

The Palm Beach socialite, 39, posted a smoldering photo of the couple kissing in the ocean, taken by professional photographer Kevin Wolf. The image shows the new bride in white swimwear, clearly displaying her dazzling wedding ring as she caresses Don Jr.'s face; he is already a father of five. Additional photos depicted the couple enjoying what appeared to be a private movie viewing on the beach, with confectionery displaying the words 'a love like this is inconceivable.

' Embracing her new name, Bettina also posted an image of a green palm tree with a B on one side and a T on the other. Another photo showed the words 'Mrs Trump' neatly embroidered on a piece of white cloth. Her Instagram status changed from 'Bettina Anderson: I'm just your typical stay at home mom... only I don't do household chores... or have a husband... or have kids.

' to 'Bettina Trump: Married. Not domesticated.

' As is common with marriages involving a super-wealthy partner, the Daily Mail can confirm the couple signed a prenuptial agreement. Details were smoothly worked out in the weeks before the small civil wedding on May 21 at the West Palm Beach home of Bettina's twin sister, Kristina. The Daily Mail exclusively obtained the couple's marriage certificate, confirming they officially married in West Palm Beach on that date.

More than 40 close family and friends attended Saturday's Little Pipe Cay celebration, which featured top-secret preparations to keep the event as private as possible on the isolated island. Guests included Bettina's 76-year-old mother, Inger; Don Jr.'s brother Eric and his wife Lara; first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner; and Don's daughter Kai, 19.

The cost of the event is not publicly known, but renting the main 11-bedroom house on the 38-acre Little Pipe Cay costs a staggering $750,000 per week in high season. While the newlyweds glow in their new status, their future Florida residence remains unknown. Bettina still owns an $860,000 townhouse in West Palm Beach, about a mile from the now fortified Mar-a-Lago compound, home of Don Jr.'s father, President Trump, and his wife, Melania.

The first son, reportedly worth $300 million, often stayed overnight at that townhouse as the Daily Mail exclusively revealed their relationship in 2024. The couple's wedding celebration concluded a series of private events, with exclusive photos also obtained showing the married couple walking hand in hand from a Palm Beach restaurant before they went public





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Jr. Bettina Anderson Wedding Bahamas Little Pipe Cay Prenup Instagram Mar-A-Lago Trump Family

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump discharged after health check went 'perfectly'Donald Trump has been discharged from Walter Reed Military Medical Center after a routine presidential health check

Read more »

Donald Trump set to slash US military arsenal for NATO alliesUS President Donald Trump is set to slash the arsenal of US fighter jets, warships and submarines reserved for NATO allies in the event of a military crisis in Europe. The move is seen as a significant blow to the alliance's defense capabilities and has left NATO officials blindsided.

Read more »

Alan Cumming Says America Has Become A 'Fascist Country' Under Donald TrumpThe Tip Toe actor holds dual UK and US citizenship, and currently lives in New York with his husband.

Read more »

Jimmy Kimmel roasts Donald Trump for missing his son's wedding with Jeffrey Epstein jokeJimmy Kimmel poked fun at President Donald Trump for missing his son, Donald Trump Jr.'s, wedding to his wife, Bettina Anderson, with a controversial Jeffrey Epstein joke

Read more »