Donald Trump Jr and Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson's wedding plans postponed due to Iran war

Donald Trump Jr and Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson have postponed their lavish wedding plans over fears it would upstage his father during wartime. The couple had pushed the date to the fall, but with no end to the war in sight, they opted for a smaller wedding in the Bahamas over the Memorial Day weekend.

Donald Trump Jr and Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson will wed over Memorial Day weekend, ditching plans for a lavish White House extravaganza over fears it would upstage his father during wartime.

The President's eldest son, 48, and Anderson, 39, had pushed the date to the fall, fearing a blowout nuptials during the Iran war would hand critics an easy shot at his father. But with no end to the war in sight, the couple opted not to keep waiting, instead holding a smaller wedding for close family and friends in the Bahamas over the holiday weekend, a source told the Daily Mail.

The couple started dating in late 2024, just as Don Jr broke off his engagement to former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, now the US Ambassador to Greece. The Trump scion popped the question to Anderson, daughter of philanthropists Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and Inger Anderson, at Camp David in December 2025, while they were celebrating her birthday. The wedding day comes just weeks after Bettina held an opulent bridal shower attended by her future sisters-in-law at Mar-a-Lago.

Ivanka Trump posted photos from the event on Instagram, writing she was 'so grateful to share this joyous moment.

' Bettina wore a strapless tea-length white dress with delicate silver floral embroidery on the top. Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson on the 18th green after the final round of LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral in April 2025 (L-R) Lara Trump, Bettina Anderson, Tiffany and Ivanka Trump at Anderson's bridal shower last month The bride-to-be paired that with $1,500 satin slingback pumps with a crystal toe by designer Manolo Blahnik.

Ivanka, 44, led the posse of presidential family women, including her daughter Arabella, 14, her sister-in-law Lara, 43, sister Tiffany, 32, and Don Jr's golf protege daughter Kai, 18. Trump's second wife Marla Maples also enjoyed the celebration, but First Lady Melania, 55, was missing. At one point, the President's son dropped in with a massive red floral bouquet and planted a kiss on his future second wife.

The couple kept their relationship largely under wraps for months as Don Jr still officially lived in a $17.5 million waterfront mansion with fiancée Guilfoyle, the 57-year-old former wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom. However, the Daily Mail spotted them in August, 2024, canoodling during an intimate brunch date at The Honor Bar, located in Palm Beach's swanky Royal Poinciana Plaza.

In what was clearly no business meeting, the society 'it girl' was seen reaching over three times to plant a kiss on her new beau's lips.

'She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her,' a witness told us at the time. Donald Trump Jr and fiancée Bettina Anderson's lavish wedding plans are now on hold as global tensions mount, insiders tell the Daily Mai





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Donald Trump Jr Bettina Anderson Wedding Iran War White House Camp David Buccan Mar-A-Lago Bettina Anderson's Bridal Shower Bettina Anderson's Engagement Ring Kimberly Guilfoyle Iran War White House Camp David Buccan Mar-A-Lago Bettina Anderson's Bridal Shower Bettina Anderson's Engagement Ring Kimberly Guilfoyle

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