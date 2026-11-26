Donald Trump Jr condemned Netflix's Thanksgiving post featuring The Hunting Wives clip, joining broader conservative criticism of the streaming giant's content.

Donald Trump Jr. issued a sharp public rebuke of Netflix on Thursday, November 26, 2026, criticizing the streaming platform for its Thanksgiving promotional content. The President's son directed his criticism at a specific social media post that featured a scene from the drama series The Hunting Wives. He expressed clear disapproval of the platform's decision to highlight intimate content during the traditional family holiday.

Netflix Thanksgiving Post Sparks Outrage

The controversy originated from a post shared by Netflix on the X platform early Thursday morning. The streaming service uploaded a sixteen-second video clip from the second season of The Hunting Wives. The footage prominently featured actresses Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman in a passionate scene involving kissing and other intimate gestures. Netflix captioned the video with the phrase 'This thanksgiving plate,' a statement that Donald Trump Jr. found inappropriate for the occasion.

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Trump responded to the post approximately four hours after its initial publication. He wrote a message on X asking, 'What is wrong with you???' and added the comment, 'It's Thanksgiving.' His response highlighted the tension between the company's marketing strategy and traditional holiday expectations. The clip had already amassed more than 8.7 million views on the platform in less than nine hours, indicating significant public engagement with the material.

Broader Celebrity and Political Reactions

Other public figures also weighed in on the Netflix controversy, though their reactions varied in tone. Fox News host Jessica Tarlov commented on the situation by stating, '2026 is too much on so many levels. Happy Thanksgiving!!' Her comment suggested a sense of exhaustion regarding the cultural climate of the year. Meanwhile, broadcaster Piers Morgan reacted to the racy video with a string of seven rolling on the floor with laughter emojis, offering a more dismissive response to the criticism.

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President Donald Trump issued a separate message for the holiday that did not directly address the Netflix clip but reflected his administration's broader ideological stance. He wished a happy Thanksgiving to 'even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election.' His message also extended holiday greetings to individuals he described as working to bring the country to the 'Radical Far Left.' In his post, he detailed renovations he claimed to have made to the White House, including fixes to broken windows and decaying columns.

Historical Tensions Between Administration and Streaming Giants

This incident follows a pattern of friction between the Trump administration and major media companies. In April, Katie Miller, wife of White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, accused Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings of pushing sexualized content to minors. Hastings departed the company in June after nearly thirty years of service. The Pentagon also previously criticized Netflix in October for its content following the release of the drama Boots, labeling it part of an 'ideological agenda.'

Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson stated that the military would not compromise its standards to satisfy what she called 'woke garbage.' The administration's previous actions suggest a sustained effort to challenge programming they deem inconsistent with their values. The Daily Mail contacted representatives for both Donald Trump Jr. and Netflix to request further comment on the escalating dispute. The incident underscores the ongoing cultural debates surrounding media representation and holiday marketing in 2026.