Donald Trump Jr Defends Russell Brand After 10-Year 6-Month Rape Sentence

Donald Trump Jr. claimed Russell Brand was persecuted for his Christian faith and conservative politics after the comedian was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months for rape and sexual assault.

Donald Trump Jr. has defended Russell Brand after the comedian was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison for rape and sexual assault.

Brand was sentenced Monday at a British court for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. A jury convicted him days earlier on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. The jury cleared Brand on two further rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault. His rape conviction concerns a 21-year-old fan he met backstage at a west London comedy show in 2009.

Also read Russell Brand is what happens when talent is untouchable and young women can't say no

Trump Jr. Defends Russell Brand

He anally raped her at his home roughly a year before he married Katy Perry. Trump Jr., 48, gave the monologue on his popular MAGA Rumble show beneath a headline that read Britain's Two-Tier Justice Exposed. The president's eldest son claimed the evidence used for the verdict was not legitimate. He suggested Brand was being punished because of his Christian faith and conservative politics.

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Speaking on his podcast Triggered With Don Jr, Trump said: He was convicted with no forensic evidence, no DNA, no police report from the time now decades old, on allegations dating back to 1999. So 27 years later, so like when he was married to Katy Perry, one of the most famous actors in the world, no one seemed to think he was a rapist then.

But he finds God, changes his ways, sees some aspects of conservative life, talks about them, and now he's going to spend 10-and-a-half years in prison for rape, when no one had a problem with it in the prior 27 years. This raises what I think are some pretty obvious questions about why his sentence was more severe than sentences handed to Muslim grooming gangs across the UK.

Judge Accuses Brand of Disregard

The 1999 allegation Trump Jr. built his argument on is the one charge Brand beat. It was an alleged rape in a Bournemouth hotel room during the Labour Party conference that the jury threw out. Judge Joel Bennathan told Brand he had shown a casual and arrogant disregard for women. The judge said Brand had become a sexual predator as his fame grew.

The judge also told him his testimony denying he ever touched a woman sexually without consent was one of a series of lies. Trump Jr. and Brand were pictured together at Mar-a-Lago. Trump Jr. filmed himself as he leapt to the defense of the convicted rapist. He told his fans the British comedian had been crushed by a two-tier justice system.

Trump's rambling comments were criticised by social media users. Some pointed out his past friendship with Brand. One user wrote: Who would have thought that the Trumps would come to the defence of a convicted rapist? They are truly sick.

Social Media Criticism and Media Commentary

Another wrote: Shocking that Don Jr. thinks Russell Brand's rape charges are BS and that he was unfairly sentenced….said absolutely nobody. Another social media comment stated: Russell brand didn't get charged with rape because he became conservative. He became conservative because he got charged with rape. Megyn Kelly spent Monday's edition of her SiriusXM show attacking the same sentence.

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She branded it a political witch hunt against Russell Brand. Kelly, who hosted Brand as a guest in April while he awaited trial, made the comments during her show. Brand's first sex offence conviction was for outraging public decency when he stripped naked at Piccadilly Circus. Reports have described the making of a monster and how Brand's startlingly inappropriate relationship with his own father gave him an obsessive need for sex.

Richard Osman hit out at the talentless sleaze Russell Brand as he reflected on their time working at Endemol at the start of the disgraced comic's career. Other headlines surrounding the case include a murderer welcoming the rapist comic to prison life. The headline read: Russell Brand you naughty boy, we'll be seeing you, son. Reports also revealed inside Russell Brand's first 24 hours in prison.

Sources said the disgraced comedian isn't seeing the funny side as he faces full force of abuse from fellow inmates. A TV agent warned bosses about David Walliams' inappropriate behaviour years ago but they did nothing. Broadcasters ignored reports David Walliams was grooming teenage girls. Ex-BGT makeup artist Lou Teasdale claims girls would sign NDAs and have their phones taken away before being left alone with a famous man.

Jonathan Ross is seen for the first time since saying he was genuinely unaware of the conduct of his friends David Walliams and Russell Brand. Sean Lock openly clashed with his fellow comedians. He said he feared his daughter bringing home a man like Brand. An influencer hinted at another celebrity sex scandal.

She said a high-profile sexual predator targeted her and she is now working with the police. A second celebrity with multiple victims has been granted a gagging order after David Walliams was unmasked as the star hiding behind an injunction. Katie Hind wrote that when you hear her stories about David Walliams, you will understand her relief that he is finally unmasked. The podcast that makes politics easy features Kevin Schofield and Kate Nicholson unpacking the week's biggest stories. They provide straightforward analysis of what is going on at Westminster.