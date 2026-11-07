Donald Trump Loses White House Staff After Midterm Defeat

Donald Trump replaces Chief of Staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller following Democratic midterm victories and international criticism of his foreign policy decisions.

Donald Trump faced a stark rebuke from voters during the recent midterm elections, resulting in a significant political setback for his party. The US President remained silent after a British reporter asked him what it feels like to be a loser. This question came immediately after voters went to the polls on Wednesday to determine control of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Democratic Victory Reshapes Congressional Power

The Democratic Party secured a majority in both chambers of Congress following the election on Wednesday. Voters delivered a harsh verdict on Trump's administration, leading to losses for Republicans across the board. Notably, Democrats achieved shock wins in previously safe Republican strongholds, including the state of Texas.

Also read Donald Trump replaces Susie Wiles as White House Chief of staff after midterms hammering

Several key factors contributed to this electoral defeat, including rising costs of living, new tariffs, and the ongoing war in Iran. Pundits widely agree that these issues significantly influenced voter sentiment against the President's policies. The results have triggered immediate internal conflicts within the Republican Party regarding responsibility for the loss.

International Leaders Criticize Trump Leadership

Political figures in Britain, who previously expressed support for Trump, have publicly distanced themselves from his leadership style. Kemi Badenoch, the Leader of the Conservative Party, described the election results as entirely self-inflicted. She stated that voters demand tangible results and criticized the administration for prioritizing protectionism over free markets.

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Badenoch also highlighted foreign policy failures as a major issue, specifically citing threats to allies such as Canada and Greenland. She condemned Trump's treatment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as awful and expressed dissatisfaction with his rude remarks about UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Her comments reflect a growing international concern regarding the stability of diplomatic relationships under the current administration.

Vice President Vance Blames War Policy

Vice President JD Vance broke with previous loyalty by publicly blaming the war in Iran for the party's electoral loss. He shared a lengthy post on the social media platform X, arguing that the conflict was the primary reason for the defeat. Vance stated that the President himself acknowledged the war as the cause of losing the Senate for the next six years.

Vance urged Republican voters to give the MAGA movement another chance in the future. His comments mark a significant shift in tone within the White House, as senior officials begin to point fingers at specific policy decisions. This internal blame game signals deep divisions over how to proceed with foreign military engagements.

White House Staff Shake-Up Initiated

In the immediate aftermath of the results, Donald Trump announced the departure of Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. He stated that he wanted to make a change and that sometimes life requires making difficult moves. Wiles, who had served in her role for a significant period, was replaced by Stephen Miller, the current deputy chief of staff.

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Reports suggest a tense dynamic during the transition, with some sources claiming Trump berated Wiles over the election outcome. A senior White House official denied these claims, stating that Wiles gave her resignation voluntarily and that Trump would never yell at her. Regardless of the exact circumstances, the leadership change underscores the administration's response to the political defeat.